Jaideep Ahlawat says nepotism never affected his work: ‘Won't lose my roles to Ranbir Kapoor’

The nepotism debate in Bollywood seems eternal, flaring up from time to time. Star kids such as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt often find themselves dragged into this debate whenever anyone from the industry talks about nepotism. The discourse has created a narrative of outsiders vs insiders, but Jaideep Ahlawat being an ‘outsider’ feels differently about nepotism. Jaideep Ahlawat claims he won't lose any movie role to Ranbir Kapoor.

‘Won’t lose roles to Ranbir’

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor, in an interview with Miss Malini, revealed that nepotism never bothered him. Despite beginning as an outsider with no connections in the industry, he wasn’t insecure that he would lose his roles to star kids like Ranbir Kapoor or Varun Dhawan.

‘Ranbir will always be Ranbir’

Ahlawat claimed that, if anyone on the virtue of being a star kid believed they could be a good actor, then they were delusional. He lauded the Sanju actor,“Wo bahar se bhi aata na tab bhi wo Ranbir Kapoor banta (Even if he were an outsider, he would have still been Ranbir Kapoor)." The 44-year-old actor further added that it’s natural for star kids to reap the rewards of their families, who have been working in the industry for so long. Similarly, if anyone from Ahlawat’s family down a decade joins the industry, he would lend a hand.

‘Not a second Ranbir’

The Jaane Jaan actor reiterated that he never came to Bollywood to follow in any star’s footsteps. He came to make his name as Jaideep Ahlawat, not as any second Ranbir Kapoor. According to him, everyone should work towards developing their image, and not try to be ‘Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt’. He mentioned industry stalwarts like Irrfan Khan and Manoj Bajpayee who established themselves in their own right. He encouraged the viewers to be true not be a duplicate of someone else.

Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen in the upcoming Siddharth P Malhotra film Maharaj. The film also features Junaid Khan, son of Amir Khan, who’ll make his acting debut. Maharaj is all set to release on Netflix on June 14.