 Varun Dhawan all praise for Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham: 'Every cinema lover will love it'
Monday, May 27, 2024
Varun Dhawan all praise for Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham: ‘Every cinema lover will love it’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
May 27, 2024 02:33 PM IST

Actor Varun Dhawan shared his review of Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam hit Aavesham. Here's what he had to say.

Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram stories to share his review of Fahadh Faasil’s Malayalam hit, Aavesham. The actor shared a reel about the film and asked fans to watch it on Prime Video. (Also Read: Inside pics from Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's baby shower show parents-to-be cutting a teddy bear cake)

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories to praise Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham.
Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories to praise Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham.

Varun Dhawan on Aavesham

He shared a reel of Fahadh from Aavesham, which states, ‘Ranga bro always keeps his word’. The video shows a key scene from the film, in which Fahadh’s character stands up for three college students he has taken under his wing. Sharing it, he wrote, “#aaveshamonprime. This movie is such a ride every cinema lover with love it dekho dekho!!! #primebae @primevideoin.”

A screen grab of Varun Dhawan's Instagram stories.
A screen grab of Varun Dhawan's Instagram stories.

About Aavesham

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Aavesham tells the story of three college students Aju (Hipzster), Bibi (Mithun Jai Shankar) and Shanthan (Roshan Shahnavaz) who seek the help of a local rowdy called Ranga (Fahadh) when they’re horribly bullied by Kutty (Midhutty) and his friends. In a bid to gain Ranga’s loyalty and take revenge against Kutty, they go too far and find themselves in situations they didn’t sign up for.

Recently, the film was criticised by a Catholic priest from Kerala for ‘promoting violence and alcohol use’ and the song Illuminati for ‘destroying values’, reports Onmanorama. Bishop Joseph Kariyil also criticised the hit films Premalu and Manjummel Boys for showing similar scenes involving smoking and drinking while speaking at a children’s event in Kerala.

Upcoming work

Varun was last seen in the 2023 film Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. It told the story of a couple that struggles to make their marriage work. He will soon be seen in Kalees’ Baby John, which is a Hindi remake of Atlee’s 2016 film Theri. The film stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi also. He will also star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan with Janhvi and Sanya Malhotra. Varun will make his web series debut with Raj & DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny on Prime Video with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Varun Dhawan all praise for Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham: 'Every cinema lover will love it'
