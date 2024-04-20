Premalu 2: Sequel to Naslen K Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com announced; SS Karthikeya to present it in Telugu again

Director Girish AD’s Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Premalu’s sequel has been officially announced. The Malayalam film, which received accolades in Kerala and other states, will see the lead actors reprise their roles. SS Karthikeya is on board again to present the Telugu version. (Also Read: Premalu is this generation’s Bangalore Days: Girish AD’s youthful drama is a great addition to the new-gen movement) Mamitha Baiju and Naslen K Gafoor in a still from Premalu.

Premalu 2 announced

The production house, Bhavana Studios, made the official announcement on their Instagram. Sharing new posters of the film that hint that it won’t be set in Hyderabad this time around, they wrote, “The Biggest RomCom blockbuster ever in Malayalam Cinema will be back in 2025! Let’s Premalu 2.” The poster sees a starry sky set against a palace. Fahadh Faasil also returns as one of the film's producers.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

SS Rajamouli’s son, Karthikeya announced on X that he will also be returning as the presenter of the Telugu version. He wrote, “#Premalu was such a beautiful chapter in my life. I'm truly grateful to my Telugu audience for making it unforgettable. Big thanks to @BhavanaStudios for all the support and love. Excited and humbled to present #Premalu2 in Telugu, with even more love.”

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

About Premalu

Premalu tells the story of Sachin, played by Naslen and Reenu, played by Mamitha, navigating adulthood, including love, friendships and career. The film shows two Malayalis migrating to Hyderabad for their careers, meeting and eventually falling in love. Sangeeth Prathap as Amal Davis aka Amul Baby, Shyam Mohan as Aadhi and Mathew Thomas as Thomas also received accolades for their performances, apart from the lead actors.

Given that the film ends with Sachin heading to the UK for further studies and Reenu staying back in Hyderabad for her career, with the duo deciding they’ll make it work long-distance, it remains to be seen how the filmmakers will take the story forward. Premalu 2 will be released in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil in 2025. A release date is yet to be announced.