OTT releases to watch this weekend: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout and more

Get ready for an exciting weekend with the latest OTT releases. Ahead is a list of fresh films and shows that will satiate all your bingeing needs this weekend.

Amar Singh Chamkila, Netflix (April 12)

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh will be seen as the lead in the Imtiaz Ali film, Amar Singh Chamkila, based on the life of the Punjabi singer and performer. The biopic also stars Parineeti Chopra as his wife, Amarjot Kaur. The film's synopsis reads, "A humble singer's brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death."

Fallout, Prime Video (April 12)

The series adaptation is a lovechild of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creative hands behind Interstellar and Westworld. The Fallout video games (and now the show) are unique among stories set in the post-apocalypse for their grim comedy; it is all about themes of privilege, prejudice, and inequality.

Premalu, Disney+ Hotstar (April 12)

Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9. The Telugu version of Premalu was out in theatres on March 8, followed by the Tamil version on March 15. Disney+ Hotstar has acquired the OTT rights for Premalu. Besides Malayalam, it is also available to be streamed in Tamil and Hindi.

The Hijacking of Flight 601, Netflix (April 10)

The Netflix series is based on real events. The thriller series is set in the 1970s, when two armed men hijacked a plane and threatened to blow it up if their conditions were not met by the Colombian government.

As the Crow Flies season 3 (April 11)

The Turkish show revolves around a celebrated TV anchor, Lale Kiran, and a crazy fan Asli Tuna, who knows no bounds. Originally titled Kus Uçusu, the third season of the show is out now. The cast features Birce Akalay, Miray Daner, Ibrahim Çelikkol, Irem Sak, Defne Kayalar, Burak Yamantürk, and several others.

Heartbreak High season 2, Netflix (April 11)

Ever since Heartbreak High came out on Netflix in 2022, fans have been desperate to know what happens next. Heartbreak High season 2 looks set to be even more dramatic than season 1. Amerie is now the target of a mystery 'Bird Psycho'. Meanwhile, Amerie and Malakai enter a love triangle with a brand new character called Rowan.

