Before Amar Singh Chamkila, 5 must-watch musical biopics for your binge-list

Bollywood has always been a symbol of music and dance. However, Diljit Dosanjh, for the very first time, will portray a singer in an musical biopic by Imtiaz Ali. While audiences are looking forward to Amar Singh Chamkila releasing on April 12, we bring a list of must-watch movies on singers. A glimpse at iconic musical biopics to watch before Amar Singh Chamkila.

Although there ha,. so far, not been any other official biopic on Indian musicians, here's a glimpse at five iconic biographical musical-dramas from Hollywood. (Also read: Amar Singh Chamkila celeb reviews: Onir, Ishwak Singh, Sheeba Chadha praise Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's film)

Ray (2004)

Taylor Hackford's Ray is based on the life of American singer, songwriter and pianist Ray Charles Robinson Sr. The film showcases the inspiring story of a young boy, who is encouraged by his mother to follow his passion despite being blind. Jamie Foxx plays the titular role in the movie, while CJ Sanders portrays the young Ray. The musical also features Kerry Washington, Clifton Powell, Regina King and others in crucial roles. Jamie bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for Ray at the 77th Academy Awards. Taylor's biopic also won an Oscar for Best Sound Mixing. Ray is available for streaming on JioCinema.

Walk the Line (2005)

The musical biographical-drama is based on two autobiographies – Man in Black: His Own Story in His Own Words (1975) and Cash: The Autobiography (1997). Both the books are penned by country singer-songwriter Johnny Cash. James Mangold's Walk the Line depicts Johnny's love story with American singer June Carter, his musical career, and drug addiction phase. Joaquin Phoenix, who played Johnny, was nominated for Best Actor at the 2006 Oscars. However, Reese Witherspoon won the Academy Award for Best Female Actor for her portrayal of June. Walk the Line can be streamed on Prime Video.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Rami Malik essayed the role of British singer and songwriter Freddie Mercury. The movie focuses on Freddie's musical journey as the lead singer of the British rock band Queen. The film showcases the formation of the band in 1970 as well as the 1985 Live Aid performance at the iconic Wembley Stadium. The story was co-written by Anthony McCarten and Peter Morgan. Anthony also wrote the screenplay of the Bryan Singer directorial. Rami bagged the Best Actor trophy at the 91st Academy Awards. Bohemian Rhapsody can be streamed on Prime Video.

Rocketman (2019)

The musical-drama is based on the life of British musician Elton John. The movie narrates the story of Elton as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music. It highlights his partnership with English-American lyricist Bernie Taupin. The film is titled after his 1972 song Rocket Man. Rocketman is narrated through John's music as it was a crucial part of his life. Taron Egerton played the protagonist in the movie directed by Dexter Fletcher and scripted by Lee Hall. Elton John and Bernie Taupin won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2020. Their (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again emerged as the winner at the 92nd Academy Awards. Rocketman can be streamed on Netflix.

Elvis (2022)

The epic musical-drama is based on the life of American rock and roll singer Elvis Presley, who was a pop culture icon in the 20th century. The movie depicts the musical career of Elvis under the management of Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks). Austin Butler essays the titular role. Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy Doner co-wrote the story, while Baz, alongside Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, penned the screenplay. Baz also directed the film. Elvis bagged eight nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing. Elvis is available for streaming on Netflix.

