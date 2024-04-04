Diljit Dosanjh says he wasn't worthy of performing at Coachella. Here's why

A year after making history at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh claims that he wasn't a ‘deserving candidate’ at the globally renowned event. On The Ranveer Show, Diljit said that he considers his talent to be very limited and is grateful for the same. (Also Read: Imtiaz Ali reveals he was not sure about casting Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila) Diljit Dosanjh performed at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in 2023

What Diljit said

“Although I wasn't a deserving candidate. I feel so. It was God's will. I knew it (Coachella) was big and for the first time, someone from India was going to perform there. It was a huge deal,” said Diljit. He added that while it wasn't his dream to perform at Coachella, it was certainly in his checklist.

“I feel like I'm not that great a musician, but I end up getting good opportunities. I haven't learnt acting from anywhere, yet I'm working with Imtiaz Ali. I had never imagined I'd do a film with him. Maybe it happened because of Chamkila. He gave me that chance. Imtiaz Ali signing Diljit Dosanjh isn't necessary. There are so many others whom he can hire,” Diljit added.

About his Coachella performance

Diljit was part of the day 2 line-up of the first weekend, which saw performances by global music stars such as Blackpink, Charli XCX, Labrinth and Kid Laroi.

Dressed in an all-black traditional Punjabi attire paired with sneakers, Diljit prayed before entering the stage and was welcomed with huge cheer from the fans amid fireworks.

"Now, it has been written in history. Punjabi aa gaye hun Coachella (Punjabis have reached Coachella). And those who don't understand my songs, catch the vibe," Dosanjh said on stage in Punjabi.

The singer-actor, who shuffles between Indian and Canada, performed his hit tracks such as G.O.A.T., Patiala Peg, and Lemonade. He was accompanied by a live band and bhangra dance troupe during his close to 45 minute-long set.

During the performance of Patiala Peg, American music producer and DJ Diplo was spotted dancing in the crowd, a video of which was shared by Diljit on his Instagram Stories.

Audiences were seen asking him to extend his set, but Diljit hinted that he had to leave the stage and thanked them for all the love.

Diljit will be next seen in Amar Singh Chamkila and No Entry 2.

