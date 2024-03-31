Imtiaz Ali reveals he was not sure about casting Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is one of the most awaited films of the year. Starring Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, the film tells the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses. Yet, in a new interview with Pinkvilla, director Imtiaz Ali shared that he had doubts over the casting of Diljit in the lead, and thought he ‘might not be able to do it.’ (Also read: Parineeti Chopra calls Diljit Dosanjh ‘perfect co-star’, thanks Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila. See post) Imtiaz Ali says he was initially apprehensive about how Diljit Dosanjh could be casted as Chamkila.

What Imtiaz said

In the interview, when Imtiaz was asked about the fresh casting of Diljit with Parineeti Chopra as his singer-wife Amarjot, he said: “I also feel when I watch them together or separately that I couldn’t have imagined or there could’ve been nobody who could’ve played Chamkila or Amarjot except for Diljit and Parineeti. However, I wasn’t sure whether it’s gonna work out with Diljit for some reason. I thought he might not be able to do it, etc."

He further added that his perception changed after he met the actor. "So I didn’t approach him in the beginning, but it’s a little later that I did, the moment I spoke to him, it was just like a different chapter, and now it’s a sure shot thing, and now I really can’t imagine anybody else doing it,” he said.

More details

Amar Singh Chamkila is based on the real-life story of the Punjabi singer and his wife who were assassinated at a young age. Talking about Amar Singh Chamkila at the Netflix event, he said, “When I learnt Bollywood is making a film on Chamkila, I wondered what they would make. I made it, I made a film called Jodi, I didn’t get the rights for it, so I turned it fictional. I thought they wouldn’t be able to make it. When the pandemic hit and Jodi wasn’t released, I got a call from Imtiaz sir. I thought I was getting sued but he wanted to cast me in his film instead.”

Amar Singh Chamkila releases on Netflix on April 12. The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

