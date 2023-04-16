Diljit Dosanjh rocks Coachella with Punjabi songs, fans call it a 'proud, historic moment'. Wach videos

Diljit Dosanjh performed at the Coachella music festival on Saturday and impressed everyone with his energy and singing. The singer is the first Punjabi star to perform at the popular fest. Pictures and videos from the fest show him making everyone groove to his music, even Diplo. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh: I don't work for money, I rejected a big film just yesterday) Diljit Dosanjh took over the Coachella stage on Saturday.

Diljit chose an all-black outfit for his performance with a black turban, black sunglasses, and even a pair of black gloves. He performed for a packed audience to his hit songs such as Patiala Peg and Lemonade.

A video shared on Diljit's Instagram Stories shows DJ Diplo grooving with his friends at the concert. Diljit shared it with a smiling emoji. Fans of the singer were also proud of him. “Historic night in California and proud, inspiring, moment for Panjab and the entire diaspora worldwide,” wrote a fan. “Punjabi artist exhibiting Punjabi culture & bringing pride to our pagh (turban) - nothing better,” commented another. “This means so much to so many. Truly brings tears to the eyes. A God-gifted moment,” read a comment.

Other stars and bands who performed at Coachella included Bad Bunny and Blink-182. Bad Bunny was among Coachella's most hotly anticipated acts and the Puerto Rican reggaeton giant delivered late Friday, performing two hours of his numerous hits set against an homage to trailblazing Latino artists.

Like many artists at Coachella, Bad Bunny brought on famous guests including Post Malone, who -- despite technical difficulties that rendered the artists at times inaudible -- performed an acoustic version of La Cancion to the crowd's delight.

Hours before the groundbreaking set, fans witnessed the festival revive its turn-of-the-millennium rock roots, as Blink-182 gave a surprise show announced just one day prior. Band members Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge -- who are now all pushing or past 50 -- delivered the hits of middle school dances yore, including The Rock Show and What's My Age Again.

The elusive electronic producer Jai Paul is set to play his first public performance ever. Also on deck for the rest of the weekend are American indie rock supergroup Boygenius -- which includes Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker -- and Charli XCX.

