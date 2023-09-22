Rami Malek and Emma Corrin seal their romance with a ‘very passionate’ public kiss in London

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin are officially a couple! Rami Malek and Emma Corrin. (File)(Eroteme/Mega)

The pair confirmed their relationship with a kiss while taking their dog for a walk in London on Thursday.

The Daily Mail captured the photos of the lovebirds locking lips after months of speculation about their romance.

Malek and Corrin dressed casually for their park date.

The ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ star wore a sweater, jeans, and a blue cap, while the ‘Crown’ star sported a trench coat and glasses.

Corrin also debuted a new buzzcut as they cuddled with Malek, 42, who held a ball launcher for their furry friend.

The cozy outing follows their reported PDA session at a restaurant on Aug. 9.

A witness at Buoy and Oyster in Kent, England, told the Sun, “They kissed and didn’t seem to mind who could see. They were very passionate and looking into each other’s eyes.”

The insider added that they seemed “totally besotted with each other and paid no attention to anyone else.”

Page Six confirmed that Malek and Corrin, 27, enjoyed some seafood and wine at the eatery.

“They were very low-key and really friendly to all of the team, who were very pleased and surprised to see them in our seaside town on a sunny afternoon,” Page Six reported.

“We hope that they enjoyed their time together in Margate and to see them back again soon!”

The actors first sparked romance rumors in July when they were seen chatting at Bruce Springsteen’s concert at Hyde Park in London.

ALSO READ| 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed 2 months after his passing

That raised questions about Malek’s relationship with his longtime girlfriend Lucy Boynton, whom he had been dating for five years.

While neither of them has confirmed the split, his kiss with Corrin in London suggests he has moved on.

Corrin, who came out as queer in April 2021, has not been linked to anyone famous before dating the ‘No Time to Die’ star.