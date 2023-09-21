News / Entertainment / Hollywood / 'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed 2 months after his passing

'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed 2 months after his passing

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Sep 21, 2023 11:12 PM IST

The 25-year-old actor, who portrayed the character Fezco, died of acute intoxication resulting from an accidental overdose.

The mystery surrounding the tragic death of Angus Cloud, the beloved star of HBO's hit series "Euphoria," has finally been revealed, shedding light on the circumstances of his passing. The 25-year-old actor, who portrayed the character Fezco, died of acute intoxication resulting from an accidental overdose.

FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," died of an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner's office said Thursday. He died July 31 at his family home in Oakland, Calif. He was 25. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," died of an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner's office said Thursday. He died July 31 at his family home in Oakland, Calif. He was 25. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

At the time of his untimely death, a toxicology report revealed that Cloud had a mix of substances in his system, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines – depressant drugs often used to treat conditions like anxiety disorders, insomnia, and seizures.

News of Angus Cloud's passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. His family confirmed his tragic passing on July 31st, stating, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today... Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The family's statement also revealed that Angus had been deeply affected by the recent loss of his father, whom he considered his best friend. They emphasized that Angus had been candid about his mental health struggles and hoped his passing would serve as a reminder that people should not battle these issues in silence.

Also Read | Drug overdose claimed life of Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, report say

In a Facebook post, Angus Cloud's mother, Lisa Cloud, dispelled any notion of intentional harm, saying, "He did not intend to end his life." She shared that on the night, her son had plans and aspirations, including helping his sisters in college and supporting his family both emotionally and financially.

Lisa Cloud has since been actively sharing cherished memories of her son on social media, allowing the world to glimpse his extraordinary spirit. She expressed gratitude to their "Oakland tribe" for honouring Angus's legacy with art and messages of love on the streets and walls of their hometown.

"Angus's flame burned bright and powerful," Lisa wrote, highlighting her son's impact on people far beyond his immediate circle. She urged everyone to honour their grief while remembering that Angus's spirit lives on in their hearts.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out