'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed 2 months after his passing

The mystery surrounding the tragic death of Angus Cloud, the beloved star of HBO's hit series "Euphoria," has finally been revealed, shedding light on the circumstances of his passing. The 25-year-old actor, who portrayed the character Fezco, died of acute intoxication resulting from an accidental overdose. FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," died of an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner's office said Thursday. He died July 31 at his family home in Oakland, Calif. He was 25. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

At the time of his untimely death, a toxicology report revealed that Cloud had a mix of substances in his system, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines – depressant drugs often used to treat conditions like anxiety disorders, insomnia, and seizures.

News of Angus Cloud's passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. His family confirmed his tragic passing on July 31st, stating, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today... Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The family's statement also revealed that Angus had been deeply affected by the recent loss of his father, whom he considered his best friend. They emphasized that Angus had been candid about his mental health struggles and hoped his passing would serve as a reminder that people should not battle these issues in silence.

In a Facebook post, Angus Cloud's mother, Lisa Cloud, dispelled any notion of intentional harm, saying, "He did not intend to end his life." She shared that on the night, her son had plans and aspirations, including helping his sisters in college and supporting his family both emotionally and financially.

Lisa Cloud has since been actively sharing cherished memories of her son on social media, allowing the world to glimpse his extraordinary spirit. She expressed gratitude to their "Oakland tribe" for honouring Angus's legacy with art and messages of love on the streets and walls of their hometown.

"Angus's flame burned bright and powerful," Lisa wrote, highlighting her son's impact on people far beyond his immediate circle. She urged everyone to honour their grief while remembering that Angus's spirit lives on in their hearts.

