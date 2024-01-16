Elton John attains EGOT status with Emmy win: Who are the latest 5 on the list?

Sir Elton John just entered the EGOT club! The British singer-pianist joined the exclusive club of artists who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award for their work in the industry. Elton won the Emmy Award on Monday night for Best Variety Special (Live) for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium. (Also read: Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession and The Bear tie with six wins each) Elton John has secured his EGOT status with an Emmy win.(Reuters)

Elton became the 19th person to reach EGOT status. He won the Grammy award for Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida in 2001, in addition to four more Grammy awards in the past. He won Oscars for his work on Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King in 1994 and (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman in 2020. Elton had also won a Tony for his original score on Aida in 2000.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The singer, who could not attend the ceremony on Monday night due to a recent knee surgery, had his husband, David Furnish, and producer Ben Winston to collect the award on his behalf. David said, "I am not Elton John, sadly he had a knee op. He’s absolutely fine but wanted to send his love and thanks to the Television Academy for this incredible award. We knew this show would be historic, because it was going to be Elton’s last ever show in North America on tour. We knew it would be historic because it was Disney’s first live global stream. We didn’t know it would be historic because it was going to win a man, who has created the soundtrack to our lives, he’s done so much great for society, who is all of our hero. We didn’t know it would win him an Egot.”

Let's take a look at the five most recent EGOT winners:

Viola Davis

The actor reached EGOT status last year with her Grammy win for Best Audiobook Narration, and Storytelling Recording for Finding Me. “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola. To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey—I just EGOT!” she said in her speech.

Viola won an Emmy in 2015 for her performance as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder, an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the 2016 film Fences, and two Tony awards for her performances in the Broadway production of Fences and King Hedley III.

Jennifer Hudson

The actor completed her EGOT status after winning a Tony for co-producing A Strange Loop in 2022. The actor-singer clinched an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Dreamgirls, and won two Grammys for Best R&B album in 2009 and Best Musical Theater Album for the musical The Color Purple in 2017, and snagged a Daytime Emmy for the Animated Short in 2021 for Baba Yag. The star posted a picture of all her awards in an Instagram post. "Look what arrived yal !!!" she wrote in the caption.

Alan Menken

Alan Menked achieved EGOT status with a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult, or Animated Program in Waiting in the Wings from Disney Channel's Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure in 2020.

The stage and screen composer won two Oscars in 1990 for his music to The Little Mermaid. Next, he won two Grammys for The Little Mermaid in 1991. His only Tony arrived in 2012 in the Best Original Score for Newsies.

John Legend

The singer became the first African-American man to earn all four trophies in competitive categories. He clinched his first Emmy for Outstanding Live Variety Special for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Additionally, John has won 10 Grammys, which began in Best New Artist win in 2006. In 2015, John won an Oscar for Best Original Song for Glory in the film Selma. Meanwhile, John won a Tony as a co-producer for the Broadway production of Jitney.

Tim Rice

NBC’s live version of Jesus Christ Superstar won an Emmy Award in 2018, which meant Tim Rice achieved EGOT status. He shares these awards with fellow EGOTs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Alan Menken, and Elton John. Tim won three Oscars, which were all in the Best Original Song category. The wins were for A Whole New World from Aladdin (1993), Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King (1995) and You Must Love Me from the film adaptation of Evita (1997).

Next, he won three Grammys in 1994 in the Best Musical Album for Children, Song of the Year and Best Song written specifically for a Motion Picture or for Television Categories, all for his work on Aladdin. He also won one Grammy for Best Musical Show Album for Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida in 2000 and for Best Cast Show Album in 1980 for Evita. He also won three Tony Awards, which were in the category including Best Book of a Musical and Original Score in 1980 for Evita, and Original Score in 2000 for Aida.

The other EGOT winners are Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Rudin, Robert Lopez, and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place