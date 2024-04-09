Amar Singh Chamkila celeb reviews: Onir, Ishwak Singh, Sheeba Chadha praise Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's film

Onir says he is ‘very deeply moved’

The X (formerly Twitter) account of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival posted a string of videos sharing the reactions of the celebrities after watching the film. Filmmaker Onir said, “It is an absolutely gorgeous film. It's also something that hits you in the end, hits you in the beginning and hits you in the end."

Sheeba Chadha, Ishwak Singh praise film

He also added, "I am personally very deeply moved while watching the film. I'm feeling very happy that it's a celebration of a life that is precious because it’s also a life that is lived despite all the opposition, the way an artist should without being forced to shut up, and that's what's precious.” Sheeba Chadha also said, “Good music. Diljit is always such a delight to watch. Imtiaz, AR Rahman and Diljit are quite a combo.”

Ishwak Singh shared, "I know it's going to be something very special. I'm a huge huge Imtiaz Ali fan and love the actors. It's one of those special films. After a long time, I'm really excited. As quoted by Indian Express, he said, “It has to be on everyone’s must-watch list. It’s a very special film. It’s very inspiring, moving and rooted. And, it’s got Imtiaz Ali’s spunk and wildness. It’s quite vibrant and gives you a taste of Punjab. To sum it up, it gives you a spiritual experience.”

Rajat Barmecha said, "There is nothing nothing at all that you don't like in the film. The reason I'd like to recommend the film is because I think Chamkila is a story and as a person is a person which a lot of people and in the world we live in today need to understand where he comes from and what he did.”

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays Chamkila, the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti Chopra will be seen essaying the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur. Amar Singh Chamkila will be out on Netflix on April 12.

