April 2024 upcoming movies: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Amar Singh Chamkila, Aranmanai 4 and more

March 2024 saw the release of several films. As we step into April, different film industries have a string of movies lined up for release this month. Fans are eagerly awaiting films such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Amar Singh Chamkila, Family Star, Mr and Mrs Maahi, among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of films that you can look forward to in April 2024. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar shot for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan action scene despite leg injury) (L-R) Stills from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

1) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar, whose last few films didn't do well at the box office, has pinned his hopes on this Ali Abbas Zafar film. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran (who will play the antagonist) in the action movie. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will see Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon. Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid on April 10. It also stars Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

2) Maidaan

In the upcoming film, actor Ajay Devgn wears the hat of a football coach. Boney Kapoor's Maidaan revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought pride to India through football. The trailer showed Ajay Devgn's character working hard to bring India's football game to the world map. In the trailer, he built a team, including young men from slums, and trained them to make it big globally. Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. The movie is all set to release in theatres on April 10.

3) Amar Singh Chamkila

The film, which will release on Netflix has been helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Parineeti Chopra essays the role of Amarjot in the biopic on the life of the slain Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. She stars opposite Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the title role in the movie. The film revolves around the life and time of Amar Singh Chamkila, a popular Punjabi singer in the '80s who was shot dead with his singer-wife Amarjot in 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila will start streaming on Netflix from April 12.

4) Family Star

The romantic comedy stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

5) Mr and Mrs Mahi

The film stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside actor RajKummar Rao. Mr and Mrs Mahi, a sports drama, will release on April 19. Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced the new release date. Along with the post, they wrote, "Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect! The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024." The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar's second collaboration after Roohi. It is directed by Sharan Sharma.

6) Aranmanai 4

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia stars in the Tamil horror comedy. The film is written and directed by Sundar C and produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner Avni Cinemax. It features Sundar himself along with Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Jayaprakash, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli. It is the fourth instalment in the Aranmanai film series and the sequel to Aranmanai 3, which released in 2021.

7) Do Aur Do Pyaar

The upcoming film stars Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz. On its official Instagram, Applause Entertainment released the official teaser introducing the audience to the world of two couples, Vidya-Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana-Pratik Gandhi. The video gave a peek into the dynamics of modern-day relationships with a perfect blend of romance, humour, and relatable storytelling. All four characters attempt to rekindle the passion and excitement in their relationships. They go on movie dates and trips, striving to bring back marital happiness. Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an award-winning ad filmmaker making her feature debut. The film will release in theatres on April 19 this year.

8) Love Sex aur Dhokha 2

Makers of the upcoming drama film recently dropped a new intriguing motion poster giving more insight into aspects of love in the real world and in the digitalised world. The film has been produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, LSD 2 will hit the theatres on April 19.

9) Monkey Man

Actor Dev Patel's directorial debut Monkey Man is inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman. Monkey Man is set in Mumbai and features Dev as Kid, a man on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, Pitobash, Makarand Deshpande, and Sharlto Copley. It will release in theatres on April 5.

10) Ruslaan

The upcoming action thriller film stars Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa. Helmed by director Karan L Butani, Ruslaan is all set to hit the theatres on April 26. Apart from Aayush, the film also stars actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead role.

JNU: Jahangir National University

Written and directed by Vinay Sharma, the movie is set to release in theatres on April 5. It features Siddharth Bodke, Urvashi Rautela, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey and Sonnalli Seygall. The is presented by Mahakaal Movies. It is produced by Pratima Datta.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place