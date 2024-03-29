Akshay Kumar shot for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan action scene despite leg injury

Akshay Kumar is known for his discipline and professionalism when it comes to working on a movie set. He recently faced a challenge while filming a sequence with Tiger Shroff for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor who usually performs his own stunts fractured his leg while shooting for the action-thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. (Also read: Akshay Kumar teases Tiger Shroff about Disha Patani? Advises ‘Hamesha ek hi disha mein raha karo’) Akshay Kumar had a leg injury while shooting an action scene for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Akshay Kumar shoots for action-scene amid leg injury

Akshay while shooting an intense scene broke his leg according to producer Jackky Bhagnani. The latter was quoted in a report by Miss Malini as he told, “Sir hurt his leg while shooting ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ Koi dusra actor hota toh bolta, ‘Main packup karunga’ (Had it been any other actor, he would have requested for packup). But he finished the whole film with a broken leg.” Akshay reacted to the same and pointed out, “Maine apne producer ke aakhon mein aansu dekhe, so…(I saw my producer teary-eyed, so…)”.

Tiger Shroff thanks Jacky Bhagnani for offering him Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Tiger had recently thanked his producers at the trailer launch of their film and said, “Thank you to Vashu ji, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It was actually Jackky who got me on board and told me I was going to star alongside Akshay sir. Thank you so much.” For the unversed, this the first time that Akshay and Tiger are working together.

Akshay and Tiger portray army officials in the movie who go on a mission against a psychopath international terrorist played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Akshay and Tiger's characters are helped by Manushi Chillar and Alaya F who portray secret agent and IT expert respectively. The movie also features Ronit Roy and Sonakshi Sinha in crucial roles.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled for a PAN India release on April 10, 2024.

