Jamie Foxx returning to host Beat Shazam after missing last season due to health scare

Jamie Foxx is returning to once again host the musical game show Beat Shazam. The actor took off last season after being hospitalised for a still-undisclosed medical emergency. Nick Cannon hosted Beat Shazam season 6 in Jamie's absence. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Fox announced on Monday that Jamie and daughter Corinne will resume hosting duties on the game show's upcoming season. Also read: Jamie Foxx's health scare timeline Jamie Foxx is returning to host the game show Beat Shazam; daughter Corinne will also be back.

Jamie Foxx's return to Beat Shazam

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, is back as the show’s co-host DJ, after she was temporarily replaced last season by Kelly Osbourne. Season 7 of Beat Shazam premieres May 28. Jamie is also the executive producer on the show. Beat Shazam season 7’s themed episodes will reportedly include teams of ‘fathers, siblings, teachers, heroes and mothers’.

Allison Wallach, president of unscripted entertainment at Fox Entertainment, said, “Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of Beat Shazam... As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”

Jamie Foxx's health scare

During filming of Netflix’s movie Back in Action in April 2023, Jamie Foxx was hospitalised due to an unspecified 'medical complication', and underwent a long recovery process. In June 2023, a spokesperson for the actor shut down a rumour that he had been left 'paralysed and blind' from taking a Covid-19 vaccine.

Jamie hasn’t disclosed the nature of his medical emergency yet, but in his first public appearance since then, at a Critics Choice Association event in December 2023, he hinted at some serious effects. The actor had said, “I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk to [the stage]... I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel too, I don’t know where I was going..."

