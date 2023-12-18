Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne engaged to boyfriend Joe Hooten, deets inside

Corinne Foxx, daughter of American actor Jamie Foxx is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend Joe Hooten. The 29-year-old actress shared the news on Sunday via an Instagram post. She shared a carousel of adorable black and white photos and wrote in the caption, “From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever.” In the pictures, the Beat Shazam host can be seen smiling and embracing her now-fiance Hooten. Corinne Foxx gets engaged to Joe Hooten

Who is Joe Hooten?

Joseph “Joe” Hooten is a California-based writer and filmmaker. Although very little is known about him, he is a Tennessee native. In 2015, Hooten graduated with a bachelor's degree in film and television production from the University of South California.

It is unclear exactly when Corinne started dating Hooten. However, according to Page Six, they attended the same university and have been together since 2018. The American actress has shared pictures from the early days of their relationship on her Instagram profile. Some of the pictures date back to 2019.

Fans congratulate Corinne Foxx

Following the news of Corinne's engagement to Hooten, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, “Congratulations you look so beautiful and happy! Last picture lookin like your dad.” One more fan said, “You look so Safe and Happy! What A Blessing. Congratulations, you deserve this Beautiful.”

Yet another fan wrote in the comment section of Corinne's Instagram post, “Awww 🥰 so happy for you both Stay focused on each other and you can’t go wrong Now back to my selfcare puff puff minus the pass.” One more fan commented, “SCREAMINGGGGG. Congrats babe this is so amazing.”