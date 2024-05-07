Varun Dhawan gets miffed as he's followed into a clinic: Tereko andar aana hain?

Actor Varun Dhawan was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Tuesday. However, the actor seemed miffed when he was followed inside a clinic if a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzi account is anything to go by. (Also Read: Inside pics from Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's baby shower show parents-to-be cutting a teddy bear cake) Varun Dhawan looked irritated as he was followed into a clinic in Mumbai.(Instagram)

Varun loses his cool

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Varun can be seen exiting a car flanked by his security. He then heads into a clinic, but before going inside, he looks back at the cameramen miffed when they scream his name. “Tereko andar aana hain? (Do you want to come inside?)” he asks, to which the paparazzi can be heard saying, “Nai nai. (No no)”

Recently Jr NTR, who’s shooting for War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, had a similar reaction when someone followed him into a hotel in Mumbai. He can be seen talking on the phone in a video that surfaced online. When the paparazzi tried to follow him inside, he said, “Oye, leave it man,” and came towards the cameraman to stop him filming.

Upcoming work

Varun has a few films and web series lined up. He will star in Raj&DK’s Indian edition of Citadel, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video this year.

He will also be seen in Atlee’s Baby John, a remake of his 2016 Tamil film Theri, which starred Vijay in the lead role. Keerthy Suresh will debut in Bollywood with the film that also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jacky Shroff and Rajpal Yadav. The film will see music by Thaman S and will be produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. The project is also presented by Jio Studios in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Varun also stars in Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor.