Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of 'freshly printed script' of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is all set to come up with a highly anticipated rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, on Thursday shared a glimpse of the scripting session. Varun took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture featuring the front page of the script displaying the film's title, along with the logo of the production house and the name of director Shashank Khaitan. (Also Read – Varun Dhawan gets a little too honest in his award acceptance speech: ‘They told me tumhi jeet rahe ho, isiliye aae ho’) Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will reunite for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Along with the picture, Varun expressed his excitement and wrote “Nothing more exciting than a freshly printed script.” Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Karan Johar.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks the third collaboration of Varun with Shashank after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and the second collaboration of Janhvi Kapoor with the director after her debut film Dhadak. The film also marks Varun and Jahnvi's second collaboration after their romantic drama film Bawaal.

Apart from this, he will be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Baby John. Baby John is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. Makers unveiled the intriguing teaser of the film, which received massive responses from the fans. Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of Baby John, which will hit the theatres on May 31. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

In the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the Russo Brothers' series. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is keenly awaited.