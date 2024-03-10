Varun Dhawan gets a little too honest in his award acceptance speech: ‘They told me tumhi jeet rahe ho, isiliye aae ho’

In a big shocker, Varun Dhawan won the Best Actor award at the News18 - Showsha Reel Awards 2024 in Mumbai on Saturday, beating the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Deol. Even the actor himself could not believe it. (Also read: News18 Showsha Reel Awards full list of winners: Animal is Best Film but Ranbir Kapoor loses Best Actor to…) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan attends the News18 - Showsha Reel Awards 2024 in Mumbai.(AFP)

Varun's honest speech

As he accepted the award, Varun got a little too honest, earning loud laughter from the crowd. Varun, who won the award for his performance in Bawaal, said, “When the nominations were announced, Bhushan ji very sweetly told me, tumhi jeet rahe ho isiliye toh aae ho (of course you are winning the award, that's why you showed up).” Hosts Neha Dhupia and Aparshakti Khurana laughed and tried to do some damage control, asking Varun not to reveal any more secrets.

Varun then got a little more serious and said that even he did not expect he would win in a category that included the likes of Salman Khan and Sunny Deol. “My vote would go to them,” he said. Varun also spoke about Bawaal and how it was criticised as ‘insensitive’ upon release but ended up becoming one of the most-watched films of the year on OTT. He said that the film ‘stood the test of time’.

At the same awards show, Animal won Best Picture (popular) with Shraddha Kapoor winning Best Actress (popular) for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Ranbir Kapoor, who lifted the Best Actor Filmfare Award a few weeks ago for Animal, did not win here.

About Bawaal

Bawaal was made by Nitesh Tiwari and also starred Janhvi Kapoor. It tells the story of a newly married couple not getting along after the husband learns that his wife suffers from seizures. They take a trip to Germany and other European countries where they realise parallels between their issues and the sufferings of Jews under Nazi Germany before the Second World War.

