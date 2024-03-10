News18 Showsha Reel Awards full list of winners: Animal is Best Film but Ranbir Kapoor loses Best Actor to…
News18 Showsha Reel Awards full list of winners: Ranbir Kapoor lost Best Actor award to Varun Dhawan for Bawaal.
The News18 Showsha Reel Awards were given out on Saturday, March 9 in Mumbai. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal emerged as the biggest winner, taking away awards such as Best Film, Best Performance in a Negative Role for Bobby Deol and Best Music. However, it did not win Ranbir Kapoor Best Actor award, which instead went to Varun Dhawan for Bawaaal. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor opts for saree, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, stun at Mumbai event. Watch)
Shraddha Kapoor won Best Actress for Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Best Actor and Actress Jury Awards went to Manoj Bajpayee for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Sharmila Tagore for Gulmohar.
Check out the full list of winners:
Best Film (Popular Choice): Animal
Best Film (Jury): Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Best Actor – Popular Choice: Varun Dhawan
Best Actress – Popular Choice: Shraddha Kapoor
Best Actor (Jury): Manoj Bajpayee
Best Actress (Jury): Sharmila Tagore
Star of the Year (Male) OTT: Vijay Varma
Star of the Year (Female) OTT: Wamiqa Gabbi
Best Debut Actor (Jury): Vedang Raina
Best Debut Actress (Jury): Alizeh Agnihotri
Extraordinary Performance (Jury): Vikrant Massey
Best Director (Jury): R Balki
Best Director (Popular): Karan Johar
Best Supporting Actor (Popular): Tota Roy
Best Supporting Actress (Popular): Shabana Azmi
Best Performance in a Comic Role (Popular): Richa Chadha
Best Performance in a Negative Role (Popular): Bobby Deol
Best Singer (Male): Manan Bhardwaj (Aaj Ke Baad, Satyaprem Ki Katha)
Best Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang – Pathaan, Chaleya – Jawan)
Best Music: Animal
Star of the Year: Rani Mukerji
Music Legend: Shankar Mahadevan
Extraordinary Performance: Janhvi Kapoor
Breakthrough Performance (Male): Kartik Aaryan
Breakthrough Performance (Female): Ananya Panday
Reel Icon: R Madhavan
At the Filmfare Awards a few weeks ago, Ranbir had won Best Actor for Animal (popular) while Vikrant Massey won Best Actor (jury).
Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. It earned more than ₹900 crore at the box office but was also criticised by many for its ‘glorifying toxic masculinity’ and ‘misogyny’.
