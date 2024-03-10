News18 Showsha Reel Awards full list of winners: Animal is Best Film but Ranbir Kapoor loses Best Actor to…

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards were given out on Saturday, March 9 in Mumbai. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal emerged as the biggest winner, taking away awards such as Best Film, Best Performance in a Negative Role for Bobby Deol and Best Music. However, it did not win Ranbir Kapoor Best Actor award, which instead went to Varun Dhawan for Bawaaal. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor opts for saree, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, stun at Mumbai event. Watch) Animal won most major awards but Ranbir Kapoor could not score a Best Actor win.(X)

Shraddha Kapoor won Best Actress for Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Best Actor and Actress Jury Awards went to Manoj Bajpayee for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Sharmila Tagore for Gulmohar.

Check out the full list of winners:

Best Film (Popular Choice): Animal

Best Film (Jury): Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Actor – Popular Choice: Varun Dhawan

Best Actress – Popular Choice: Shraddha Kapoor

Best Actor (Jury): Manoj Bajpayee

Best Actress (Jury): Sharmila Tagore

Star of the Year (Male) OTT: Vijay Varma

Star of the Year (Female) OTT: Wamiqa Gabbi

Best Debut Actor (Jury): Vedang Raina

Best Debut Actress (Jury): Alizeh Agnihotri

Extraordinary Performance (Jury): Vikrant Massey

Best Director (Jury): R Balki

Best Director (Popular): Karan Johar

Best Supporting Actor (Popular): Tota Roy

Best Supporting Actress (Popular): Shabana Azmi

Best Performance in a Comic Role (Popular): Richa Chadha

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Popular): Bobby Deol

Best Singer (Male): Manan Bhardwaj (Aaj Ke Baad, Satyaprem Ki Katha)

Best Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang – Pathaan, Chaleya – Jawan)

Best Music: Animal

Star of the Year: Rani Mukerji

Music Legend: Shankar Mahadevan

Extraordinary Performance: Janhvi Kapoor

Breakthrough Performance (Male): Kartik Aaryan

Breakthrough Performance (Female): Ananya Panday

Reel Icon: R Madhavan

At the Filmfare Awards a few weeks ago, Ranbir had won Best Actor for Animal (popular) while Vikrant Massey won Best Actor (jury).

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. It earned more than ₹900 crore at the box office but was also criticised by many for its ‘glorifying toxic masculinity’ and ‘misogyny’.

