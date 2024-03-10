Janhvi Kapoor opts for saree, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, stun at Mumbai event. Watch

Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Richa Chadha, and Ananya Panday, among many others, attended an event in Mumbai on Saturday night. Several videos and pictures from the News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024 emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in her first look from Telugu debut Devara: Part 1) (L-R) Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, and Shraddha Kapoor at an event.

What Janhvi, Varun, Kartik wore for event

For the event, Janhvi wore a shimmery powder blue saree, matching blouse and heels. Varun Dhawan opted for a white shirt, blue waistcoat, blazer, tie and pants. He opted for brown shoes. Kartik Aaryan was seen in a white shirt under a maroon jacket, black trousers and shoes.

Shraddha, Ananya, Richa stunned in beautiful outfits

Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a white and golden pantsuit. Ananya Panday opted for a black and beige dress and heels. Richa Chadha wore a beige and golden dress and matching heels. Alizeh Agnihotri was seen in a black and golden saree, matching blouse and heels. All of them smiled and posed for the camera.

Janhvi's films

Alizeh recently made her Bollywood debut with Soumendra Padhi's Farrey. It is produced by Reel Life Production and is presented by Salman Khan Films (SKF), Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena. She is Salman Khan's niece. Janhvi will be seen with Ram Charan in Buchi Babu Sana's RC 16. She will make her Telugu cinema debut with Devara opposite Jr NTR. Her upcoming projects also include Mr and Mrs Mahi, Ulajh and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Kartik, Varun's upcoming movies

Fans will see Kartik in the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, it will also feature Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. He will also be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama Chandu Champion. Shraddha will be next seen in Amar Kaushik's horror comedy film Stree 2 alongside RajKummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.

Apart from Shashank Khaitan's next romantic drama film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun will also be seen in the action thriller film Baby John, which is all set to hit the theatres on May 31, 2024. Apart from that, he also has a web series Citadel in the pipeline.

Ananya Panday is all set to come up with the series Ananya Unscripted in Singapore, where she explores hidden gems and extraordinary experiences.

