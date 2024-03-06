 Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in her first look from Telugu debut Devara: Part 1 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in her first look from Telugu debut Devara: Part 1

Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in her first look from Telugu debut Devara: Part 1

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 06, 2024 05:38 PM IST

On actor Janhvi Kapoor's 27th birthday, NTR Arts unveiled her first look from Kortala Siva's upcoming action film Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR.

Janhvi Kapoor's birthday has brought with it many gifts for her fans. After the announcement that she'll star opposite Ram Charan in an upcoming film, her first look from her Telugu debut has been unveiled. She'll be seen as the leading lady opposite Jr NTR in Kortala Siva's action epic Devara: Part 1. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor celebrates birthday in Tirupati with boyfriend Shikhar Paharia. Don't miss Orry in veshti-angvastram)

Janhvi Kapoor in her first look from Devara: Part 1
Janhvi Kapoor in her first look from Devara: Part 1

Janhvi's first look

The official X handle of NTR Arts shared the first look of Janhvi from Devara. In the picture, she's seen in a beautiful golden sari with a green border. She also sports a necklace and jhumkis, completing her look with a bindi on her forehead and a smile on her face. The production house captioned the post, “Wishing our beloved Thangam, #JanhviKapoor a happy and joyous birthday! (sparkle emoji)” Sharing the post on her Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Can't wait to be back on set (red heart emoji).”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The release of Devara: Part 1 has been delayed by six months and the Jr NTR-starrer will now hit the screens on October 10. Billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the two-part film was earlier set to be released on April 5.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan in a negative role, the pan-India film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

Janhvi's other projects

Janhvi has booked her second Telugu project in RRR star Ram Charan's 16th film. The upcoming movie, currently titled RC 16, is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Production house Mythri Movie Makers made the announcement on the occasion of Jahnvi's 27th birthday. "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing #JanhviKapoor. #RamCharanRevolts," the banner said in the post.

Her upcoming projects also include Mr and Mrs Mahi, Ulajh, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan, which dropped on Prime Video India last year. It didn't receive positive reviews from the critics and audience.

 

 

 

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On