Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in her first look from Telugu debut Devara: Part 1

Janhvi Kapoor's birthday has brought with it many gifts for her fans. After the announcement that she'll star opposite Ram Charan in an upcoming film, her first look from her Telugu debut has been unveiled. She'll be seen as the leading lady opposite Jr NTR in Kortala Siva's action epic Devara: Part 1. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor celebrates birthday in Tirupati with boyfriend Shikhar Paharia. Don't miss Orry in veshti-angvastram) Janhvi Kapoor in her first look from Devara: Part 1

Janhvi's first look

The official X handle of NTR Arts shared the first look of Janhvi from Devara. In the picture, she's seen in a beautiful golden sari with a green border. She also sports a necklace and jhumkis, completing her look with a bindi on her forehead and a smile on her face. The production house captioned the post, “Wishing our beloved Thangam, #JanhviKapoor a happy and joyous birthday! (sparkle emoji)” Sharing the post on her Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Can't wait to be back on set (red heart emoji).”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The release of Devara: Part 1 has been delayed by six months and the Jr NTR-starrer will now hit the screens on October 10. Billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the two-part film was earlier set to be released on April 5.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan in a negative role, the pan-India film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

Janhvi's other projects

Janhvi has booked her second Telugu project in RRR star Ram Charan's 16th film. The upcoming movie, currently titled RC 16, is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Production house Mythri Movie Makers made the announcement on the occasion of Jahnvi's 27th birthday. "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing #JanhviKapoor. #RamCharanRevolts," the banner said in the post.

Her upcoming projects also include Mr and Mrs Mahi, Ulajh, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan, which dropped on Prime Video India last year. It didn't receive positive reviews from the critics and audience.