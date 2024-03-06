Janhvi Kapoor celebrates birthday in Tirupati with boyfriend Shikhar Paharia. Don't miss Orry in veshti-angvastram

Like every year, this year too, Janhvi Kapoor chose to celebrate her birthday with blessings from God. She was spotted at Tirumala Tirupati with boyfriend Shikhar Paharia, BFF Orhan Awatramani and cousin Maheshwari. Videos from her visit are being shared on social media. (Also read: When Janhvi Kapoor revealed how she deals with criticism like ‘acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi') Shikhar Paharia, Janhvi Kapoor and Orhan Avatramani in Tirumal Tirupati.

Janvhi in Tirupati

Janhvi turned 27 on Wednesday. She wore a red saree and a necklace with jhumkis for her temple visit. Shikhar and Orry wore angavastram and veshti, perhaps a first experience for the latter. Janhvi bowed her head on the temple floor in reverence and the boys followed suit. They were hounded for selfies by fans at the temple premises too. Watch video:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Reddit found Orry's new looks quite amusing. “Never thought I'd see Orry in a veshti and angavastram.” “Sanskari orry,” wrote someone else.

Birthday wishes from friends

Orry earlier wished Janhvi on her birthday with a special video. It showed them in car with Janhvi recording a video while Orry was fast asleep. “Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !! I love & need you too.” Janhvi replied, “LYSM (Love you so much).”

Shikhar also shared pictures with Janhvi to wish her on her birthday. One photo showed them sharing a cuddle in front of the Eiffel Tower. A second picture showed Janhvi chilling with her dogs.

What's next for Janhvi

Also on her birthday, Mythri Movie Makers announced that she was joining the cast of Ram Charan's 16th movie. "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing #JanhviKapoor #RamCharanRevolts," the banner said in a Twitter post. The upcoming movie, currently titled RC 16, is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. They will star together again in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the movie will be written and directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan. It will be released in theatres on April 25, 2025. The project reteams Dhawan with Khaitan, who directed the actor in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).