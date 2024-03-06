 When Janhvi Kapoor revealed how she deals with criticism | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Janhvi Kapoor revealed how she deals with criticism like ‘acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi'

When Janhvi Kapoor revealed how she deals with criticism like ‘acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 06, 2024 06:15 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with the 2018 film Dhadak - a remake of the Marathi hit Sairat. She will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Maahi.

Janhvi Kapoor has made quite a splash in Bollywood ever since she made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. The actor has since worked in several films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, and last year's Bawaal. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India in 2023, the actor opened up about dealing with criticism in the industry as an actor. (Also read: Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor are the new BFFs; singer reacts to their dance video from Ambani party)

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 27th birthday today.(Photo: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 27th birthday today.(Photo: Instagram)

What Janhvi said

In the interview, when Janhvi was asked about her way of dealing with criticism, she had said: “At the end of the day, you have to see some things for what they really are. Unfortunately, most people cannot. But now, after having been in the business a while and having done a few thousand interviews, you see through things... You can gauge why people are thinking a certain way, or how the audience is getting played by clickbait headlines. You can understand why there is a certain kind of chatter about someone, and how much of it is coming from a genuine place, or simple hatred. It is what it is, so I don’t let it bother me. No matter what you do, somebody will find faults or have something to say, because that makes them feel important. Next thing you know, you’ve made the headlines...and unfortunately, people feed off of that.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘Acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi’

She further added, "You know, it really hurts when you’re putting in the hard work, the sweat and blood, or undergoing the mental turmoil, and some random, anonymous person on the Internet goes like, ‘Acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi?’ (If you can’t act, why do you try, nepo-baby?) It takes all of a second to reduce you to something insignificant. On the other hand, if somebody says, ‘You were good in Mili, but you could improve your performance in another film,’ then I respect that. You get to a point where you just have to acknowledge that some people are plain sad—for the lack of a better word—and are on a quest to snatch away your happiness.”

Janhvi will be seen next in Devara with Jr NTR. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the movie. It will release in October this year after an eight-month delay was recently announced. Apart from Devara, she has Mr and Mrs Maahi which releases on April 19.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On