When Janhvi Kapoor revealed how she deals with criticism like ‘acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi'

Janhvi Kapoor has made quite a splash in Bollywood ever since she made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. The actor has since worked in several films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, and last year's Bawaal. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India in 2023, the actor opened up about dealing with criticism in the industry as an actor. (Also read: Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor are the new BFFs; singer reacts to their dance video from Ambani party) Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 27th birthday today.(Photo: Instagram)

What Janhvi said

In the interview, when Janhvi was asked about her way of dealing with criticism, she had said: “At the end of the day, you have to see some things for what they really are. Unfortunately, most people cannot. But now, after having been in the business a while and having done a few thousand interviews, you see through things... You can gauge why people are thinking a certain way, or how the audience is getting played by clickbait headlines. You can understand why there is a certain kind of chatter about someone, and how much of it is coming from a genuine place, or simple hatred. It is what it is, so I don’t let it bother me. No matter what you do, somebody will find faults or have something to say, because that makes them feel important. Next thing you know, you’ve made the headlines...and unfortunately, people feed off of that.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘Acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi’

She further added, "You know, it really hurts when you’re putting in the hard work, the sweat and blood, or undergoing the mental turmoil, and some random, anonymous person on the Internet goes like, ‘Acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bacchi?’ (If you can’t act, why do you try, nepo-baby?) It takes all of a second to reduce you to something insignificant. On the other hand, if somebody says, ‘You were good in Mili, but you could improve your performance in another film,’ then I respect that. You get to a point where you just have to acknowledge that some people are plain sad—for the lack of a better word—and are on a quest to snatch away your happiness.”

Janhvi will be seen next in Devara with Jr NTR. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the movie. It will release in October this year after an eight-month delay was recently announced. Apart from Devara, she has Mr and Mrs Maahi which releases on April 19.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place