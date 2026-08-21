Singer Khalid announces India debut with three-city tour on December 2026 after COVID-19 cancelled his April 2020 shows

Tickets went live on SkillBox on August 21, with three categories available. General Access tickets are priced at ₹2,549, while General Access+ tickets cost ₹3,549. Fans who want to get closer to the action can opt for Phase 1 Fanpit tickets, priced at ₹6,999.

The three-city run will kick off in Gurugram on December 13 at HUDA Gymkhana Club, followed by a concert in Bengaluru on December 15 at Bhartiya Mall. He will wrap up his India leg in Mumbai on December 17 at the NESCO Centre, Hall 6.

American R&B and pop star Khalid is finally bringing his music to India. The singer , known for global hits such as Young, Dumb & Broke, Location and Better, will make his India debut this December with three shows across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai. The concerts are part of his It's Always Summer Somewhere World Tour and mark a long-awaited moment for his Indian fans.

A concert that was six years in the making Khalid’s India debut has been a long time coming. The singer was originally set to perform in the country in April 2020 as part of his Free Spirit world tour, but the shows were cancelled after the COVID-19 pandemic brought live concerts to a standstill. At the time, he had shared his excitement about finally meeting his Indian fans, writing, “This is going to be my first time in India wowowow thank u guys!!!!”

Six years later, Khalid is finally making it to India, turning this tour into a long-awaited promise fulfilled.

About Khalid Khalid shot to fame with his 2017 debut album American Teen, which introduced audiences to hits like Location and Young, Dumb & Broke. He soon became a go-to collaborator, working with some of the biggest artists in the industry. He featured on Logic’s Grammy-nominated track 1-800-273-8255 and joined Calvin Harris on Rollin'. He also teamed up with Benny Blanco and Halsey for the Top 10 hit Eastside. His collaboration with Normani, Love Lies, was another major chart success, while his track Lovely with Billie Eilish became one of his most popular collaborations. The songs quickly established him as one of pop and R&B's most recognisable young artists and earned him two Grammy nominations.

Several songs from the album After the Sun Goes Down have also made their way into Khalid’s It’s Always Summer Somewhere tour setlist. Fans can expect to hear Out of Body, Please Don’t Call (333), In Plain Sight, Dumbstruck, Whenever You’re Gone, Yes No Maybe, Medicine and Rendezvous during the tour.