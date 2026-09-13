Pakistani actor Mahira Khan announces second pregnancy at 41 with baby bump photo from TIFF 2026

Mahira looked relaxed and radiant, with the picture keeping the focus firmly on the special moment rather than elaborate styling or a dramatic setup. A heartfelt caption made the announcement even more personal. “We make plans and then there is ALLAH’S plan,” Mahira wrote. The post quickly had fans and well-wishers celebrating the actor as she prepares to welcome a new member into her family.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan , who had made her Bollywood debut with Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan back in 2016, has announced her pregnancy in the most understated way. The actor shared a beautiful photo of herself in a flowing white gown, proudly showing off her baby bump.

Mahira kept her look simple for the announcement, choosing a full-sleeved white gown that fell loosely around her. The flowing outfit framed her baby bump without making the picture feel overly styled or staged. Its soft, relaxed look suited the warmth of the moment.

She kept the rest of her look understated, letting the photograph do most of the talking. With one hand placed on her bump, Mahira looked peaceful and happy. There was something effortless about the picture, which made the announcement feel all the more personal.

She is attending the Toronto International Film Festival 2026, where she moderated a conversation as part of the festival’s Community Impact programming and was honoured for her contribution to cinema. Pakistan and South Asia once again found a place at the centre of a global film conversation.