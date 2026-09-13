‘Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise in same place’: CM Vijay, Ajith Kumar invite Hollywood comparison at Silverstone Le Mans race
It was raining Kollywood stars at the Le Mans Cup race in Silverstone in the UK with Ajith Kumar racing and Vijay flagging it off.
The Le Mans Cup race held at Silverstone, England, this Saturday saw Kollywood stars steal the show. With Ajith Kumar competing and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay attending to wave the green flag, the race was exciting in more ways than one. The Tamil stars even invited a Hollywood comparison while there. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan joins TN CM Vijay, TVK minister at Ajith Kumar's Silverstone Le Mans race. Watch)
Vijay, Ajith, compared to Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt
As Vijay stood on the circuit to flag off the race in which Ajith competed, sports commentators tried to explain their stardom to those not in the know. As the camera panned onto Vijay, one commentator said, “This is C Joseph Vijay. Another, now ex, I think film star, now involved in politics in his home. Another huge star.”
He then tried to explain their stardom, adding, “So, think in terms of…if you’re not really understanding what we’ve got here. Think about a part of the world with a massive population and their version of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, in the same place at the same time. That’s what it is.” Another commentator jumped in and said, “Yeah, worlds colliding. Brad Pitt has been in a movie recently about Formula 1 cars and Formula 1 championships.” Both expressed hope that a Formula 2 movie would follow, with Ajith as the star, and agreed it would be ‘quite cool’.
Deep Dive
As soon as a clip of this interaction went viral, fans could not keep calm. “The elevation given by commentator is best than KGF or other Indian movies,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter). “They don't know that, he is our Sonny Hayes,” wrote another, referring to Pitt’s character in the F1 movie. Numerous others also posted the clip, adding crying and heart emojis to express their happiness at seeing their favourite Kollywood stars compared with Hollywood stars.
Trisha Krishnan joins Vijay at the race
Trisha Krishnan and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) minister Aadhav Arjuna also joined Vijay at the Le Mans race to see Ajith compete. Videos show Vijay and Aadhav standing on a balcony as Trisha peeks down to see the race. Radhika Sarathkumar had met Trisha and Ajith hours before the race. Fans also spotted Trisha visiting Ajith and Vijay in the tent they sat in before the race.
Ajith last starred with Trisha in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly in 2025. He will soon star in Dare Devil. Vijay last starred in Jana Nayagan, which is touted to be his last film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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