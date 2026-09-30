Before Koffee With Karan says goodbye: 5 moments that became Bollywood pop-culture history

Fans were left heartbroken after Karan Johar announced on Wednesday that the upcoming Koffee With Karan Season 9 will be the show’s final season. For years, the couch has been a place where Bollywood’s biggest stars have let their guard down, shared gossip, laughed at themselves and opened up about some deeply personal moments. The much-loved and much-talked-about chat show, which began in 2004, is now preparing to bid farewell. Koffee With Karan Season 9 will be the show’s final season.

As Karan announces the finale, let’s revisit some of the most memorable and iconic moments from Koffee With Karan.

Kangana, Karan and nepotism Season 5 of the talk show ignited the nepotism debate that would continue to dominate conversations around Bollywood for years. Kangana Ranaut appeared on the couch alongside Saif Ali Khan and famously took a jibe at Karan Johar, calling him “the flag-bearer of nepotism” and the “movie mafia”.

The exchange went on to become one of the most talked-about moments in the show’s history and fuelled a larger conversation around nepotism in the Hindi film industry. Karan later stated in interviews that he was taken aback by Kangana’s sweeping statements. It also marked the beginning of the public feud between Karan and Kangana that has continued over the years.