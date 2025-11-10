Karan Johar reveals the real reason why he has never invited Virat Kohli on Koffee With Karan: ‘After what happened…’

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s hit talk show Koffee With Karan has hosted many stars, but one big name still missing is Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. While Anushka Sharma has appeared multiple times, Karan has revealed that Virat’s absence traces back to the infamous Hardik Pandya–KL Rahul controversy. Karan Johar has revealed he is not in favour of inviting cricketers to his chat show now.

KJo looks back

Recently, Karan sat down with Sania Mirza on her podcast, Serving It Up With Sania where he revealed why he has never invited Virat, who is married to actor Anushka Sharma, to the show.

During the conversation, Sania asked him about the celebrity he wishes to have on the show “who keeps refusing,” Karan named Ranbir Kapoor. He shared, “He’s come before, but for the last three seasons, he’s said no.” Ranbir’s last appearance was with Ranveer Singh in 2016.

When Sania asked Karan to name someone who’s never made it to the Koffee With Karan couch, the filmmaker paused to think. As she mentioned Virat, Karan admitted that he’s never actually invited the cricketer to be on the show.

“I have never asked Virat. And now, I am not asking any cricketers after what happened with Hardik (Pandya) and (KL) Rahul. There are many who I just felt wouldn’t come, so I never asked them in the first place,” Karan revealed.

About the infamous episode

Back in 2019, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul faced massive backlash on social media after they appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show. Many called out their sexist comments and called them disrespectful towards women.

Amid controversy over the ‘inappropriate’ comments made by cricketers Hardik and KL Rahul on Koffee With Karan (KWK), their episode was pulled down by Disney+ Hotstar at that time. Both of them were suspended before India’s first ODI against Australia despite their apologies. Karan had also added that he felt responsible for what the cricketers had to go through.