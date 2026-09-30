Prime Video announces Season 2 of Alliance: All about new allies, System twists and more on the upcoming season

Alliance is back sooner than expected! The hit reality show, which is the Indian adaptation of the globally acclaimed Dutch format created by John de Mol and produced by Banijay Asia, will be back with Season 2, Prime Video announced on Wednesday. The second season will be available on Prime Video.

Season 1, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, placed 16 celebrity Allies inside a mysterious HQ run by ‘The System’, where they navigated physical and mental challenges, forged alliances, and proved that in this game, the smartest mind wins. The show was Prime Video's first-ever daily reality series globally, streaming fresh episodes every day at noon. Season 1 ended with a lot of shifting loyalties and secret missions, and at the end it was Mini Mathur who emerged victorious.

About Season 2 With Season 2, the stakes are about to get even higher. The new season will premiere next year, on January 14.

"The response to Alliance Season 1 validated what we always believed, that Indian audiences are ready for a smarter form of reality entertainment. The show didn't just find an audience; it created a community of viewers who were invested in every move, every alliance, and every shift in the game. The love that season 1 got inspired us to ensure we don’t make them wait one full year," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “ We are bringing back Season 2 sooner, with higher stakes, sharper gameplay, more drama, and an evolved ‘System’ that will test the Allies like never before. Our continued partnership with Banijay Asia allows us to further push the boundaries of this format. Alliance has firmly established itself as a defining title in India's unscripted space, and Season 2 will only strengthen that position."