Kunal Kemmu agreed to host Alliance as he was curious if reality shows are scripted: 'At least I'll know' | Interview

After winning hearts as an actor, writer, and director, Kunal Kemmu is now turning host. The actor is hosting Prime Video’s new reality show, Alliance, which begins streaming this week (June 26). Ahead of the grand premiere, Kunal sat down with Hindustan Times for a candid chat about what drew him to reality TV, his curiosity about its inner workings, and more. Kunal Kemmu hosts Prime Video's new reality show, Alliance.

‘Why do you want me?’ Many have pointed out that Kunal is different from the usual Indian reality show host, who is usually a superstar and can bring arrogance and rudeness along with their charisma. He chuckles, “It's what I asked Prime Video and Banijay: 'Why do you want me? Am I not the exact opposite of this?' They said that's why we want you.”

But the actor said he said yes because of the novelty of the show’s concept. “It's a completely brand new format that's not been done before. It is coming to India for the first time. For Prime Video, it is also one of the first reality shows. Banijay has also not done a show like this. So I felt good knowing I'm not the only one doing this for the first time. At least I won't be judged so badly if I suck at it,” he says, tongue firmly in cheek.

‘Is this scripted or not?’ Kunal began as a child actor and has worked in films for over three decades now. Yet, reality television is new for him. “There was some romance to know how these shows get made and what happens behind the scenes,” he says. “What would it be like to have front row seats to have the drama unfold before you. There's this lifelong question with reality TV: Is this scripted, or isn't it? At least I'll know.”

But was that a condition for him? Did he tell the makers that he would not take on the hosting duties if the show is indeed scripted? Kunal responds, “The moment I say, 'I don't want this to be scripted', I am already deciding everything else is scripted. I don't know. I went in with an open mind.”

‘You don’t have to be different just because you are committed' Indian captive reality shows are often compared to Bigg Boss, the most successful of late. Over the last few years, others like Traitors and Lock Upp have also joined the fray. Kunal knows Alliance will be compared with them, but he is not fretting. “You don't have to be different because you are committed to it. We are following a format, and they chose it because it is different from what exists today. Like films, when something works, everybody wants to do it. Reality shows have worked because there is an appetite for them. Agar kisi ko dekhne nahi hote to bante nahi. Everybody is trying to experiment and give something new just so that there's a different taste for the audience,” he explains.

Based on a Dutch format, Alliance has been developed by Banijay Asia, and is now streaming on Prime Video.