Kareena Kapoor's elegant vintage John Galliano baby pink skirt suit wows the internet: ‘Poo grew up and became a CEO’

The vintage John Galliano look combines boardroom aesthetics with the atelier's master craftsmanship to create a crisp and stylish ensemble. It is a skirt suit in a soothing baby pink shade from the luxury label's Spring Summer 1999 collection. Rhea Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are known for accessing archives to create stunning fashion moments, and this is one. Let's decode it:

Rhea Kapoor, celebrity stylist and Sonam Kapoor's sister, on September 12, shared pictures of Kareena Kapoor 's latest promotional looks on Instagram. Per Rhea, who has styled Kareena on multiple occasions, this time, the actor slipped into a vintage John Gallionao look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is serving back-to-back incredible fashion moments, and there is no stopping her! The actor will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar 's film Darya with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, and during the promotional run, she has served multiple stunning looks — from a vintage Versace pantsuit to the internet-breaking rainbow-hued leheriya chiffon saree.

The styling The ensemble features a blazer with shawl lapels accentuated with an elegant bow, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front button closures, a tapered, slim-fit silhouette that highlights Kareena's curves, and a short hem length. Kareena paired it with a matching top that comes with a scoop neckline and a figure-hugging fit.

Kareena wore the blazer with a matching pencil skirt that has a knee-length hem and a figure-fitting silhouette. She rounded out the accessories with embellished pointed heels, a massive, boulder-sized diamond ring, and diamond earrings.

As for the glam, she chose a glossy pink lip shade, feathered brows, shimmery pink eyeshadow with smoky-eye highlights, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, rouged cheeks, soft contouring, and highlighter. Kareena styled her hair in a swept-back, side-parted style, letting it fall over her shoulders.

How did the internet react? Instagram users loved Kareena's chic John Galliano attire and flooded the comments section with compliments. A user commented, “Looks like Poo grew up and became a classy CEO.” Someone else wrote, “There is one, and only Kareena Kapoor Khan, no one ever can match her aura.”

“Every costume is so iconic. Love,” a fan commented. Another wrote, “Bonafide Boss Babe.” A few fans couldn't stop gushing over the look and commented, “Bebo can never do wrong,” “Bebo is everything,” and “Can't take my eyes off her.”

A few others also complimented Rhea Kapoor. A user wrote, “Your styling is everything.” Another commented, “At first I thought it was AI, then I saw your name. Rhea, you are magic.”