Kareena Kapoor revisits sister Karisma’s Zubeidaa leheriya look with a throwback pic: ‘Always knew we had great taste’
After her recent appearance in a leheriya saree, Kareena Kapoor reignited interest in the drape by posting a picture of Karisma in a similar look from Zubeida.
Leheriya sarees have been populating everyone's timeline once again, ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan came wrapped in a rainbow-toned chiffon saree for the Daayra music launch in Mumbai. Now, the actor has given a shoutout to her sister Karisma Kapoor, who wore a similar look in her 2001 film Zubeidaa.
Also Read | Forget the 18K white-gold watch adorned with 1,700+ diamonds, Radhika Merchant's emerald necklace and Birkin are worth…
‘Always knew we had good taste…’
On September 11, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to post a collage featuring her in the leheriya saree she wore to the music launch of her film and her sister Karisma Kapoor in a similar-looking leheriya drape from Zubeidaa. She posted the Story with the song ‘Main Albeli’ from the movie playing in the background.
“Well, I always knew we have good taste…sisters forever @therealkarismakapoor,” Kareena captioned the post. Check it out here:
How did the internet react?
Soon, pictures of the OG style-icon sisters started circulating online, with fans and Instagram users praising them for their evergreen style. Diet Sabya, the fashion watchdog, posted a carousel of pictures of the Bollywood divas who wore the Leheriya sarees over the years, and nailed it, too, with the caption, “By the way, all the IT gworls (girls) have worn the leheriya saris.”
“A lewk created with traditional Rajasthani tie-dye technique, which creates lines and waves in such striking harmony that colour theory may need a new chapter,” they added, posting pictures of Rekha from Umrao Jaan, Karisma Kapoor from Zubeida, Kareena in her latest leheriya ook, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani…, and Shilpa Shetty in the drape.
Instagram users loved the stars in the traditional drape, but also pointed out how Indians, especially Rajasthani women, have been wearing it for generations. One commented, “Girlies in Rajasthan are doing it every day with so much grace.”
Another commented, “Lolo’s (Karisma Kapoor) Zubeida outfits still have a grip on the relevant audience.” “But only one of them is looking like CASATTA!” someone else wrote, referencing Kareena's look.
The beauty of the Leheriya
A lehariya saree is a traditional Indian garment from Rajasthan featuring distinctive diagonal wave or stripe patterns made using a classic tie-and-dye technique. The name ‘lehariya’ comes from the word lehar, meaning wave in Hindi, as the diagonal chevron or stripe patterns mimic the look of water waves or wind blowing across desert sand dunes. The drape originates from Jaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.