Forget the 18K white-gold watch adorned with 1,700+ diamonds, Radhika Merchant's emerald necklace and Birkin are worth…
At a star-studded event, Radhika Merchant showcased opulent jewellery, including a $2 million watch and an eye-catching pendant.
The Ambanis attended Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's star-studded 40th anniversary celebration in Mumbai on September 6. Radhika Merchant, the youngest Ambani daughter-in-law — married to Anant Ambani — was also present at the affair, accompanied by Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta.
Also Read | Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant are a vision in couture at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary
Radhika Merchant's $5 million jewels
On September 9, Julia posted an Instagram Reel detailing Radhika's jewels and accessories. According to her, the watch is worth $2 million, and the diamond-encrusted Birkin is worth $3 million. “When your 2-million-dollar watch and 3-million-dollar diamond-encrusted Birkin are arguably the least valuable things that you're wearing. You just know you're that girl,” Julia said in the clip.
At the event, she wore an embroidered jacket-style top with a printed skirt, combining structured tailoring with traditional-inspired detailing, and elevating the look with a diamond-encrusted watch and a Birkin bag. And according to Julia Chafe, a jewellery content creator, they were the least interesting thing about her accessories.
The details
Apart from the Birkin and the watch, Julia also highlighted Radhika's earrings and neckpiece with a gigantic pendant, joking that Radhika's neck and ears had to have bodybuilder strength to hold up the gems. “I honestly don't understand the logistics of this gigantic pendant being held up by a string. How did it not just rip right through? ” she commented.
Moreover, the traditional gigantic emerald ring and the chandelier shape of her earrings are semi-traditional. As for the pendant, it also features a gigantic diamond set in a Georgian style. “It's a combination of traditional jewels, cool jewels, the most important gemstones in the world,” she added.
The outfit
Radhika's jacket-and-skirt ensemble was adorned with floral motifs — a modern interpretation of Indian craftsmanship. While the jacket had a scoop neckline, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a structured peplum silhouette, and a cropped hem, the skirt had a figure-hugging pencil fit and a midi length.
The $2 million watch that Radhika wore is the Patek Philippe Twenty-4 Haute Joaillerie. It features a rectangular, cambered case crafted from 18K white gold, measuring approximately 24mm in width and 27.8mm in length. Its dial is fully paved with diamonds and emeralds, while feuille-style hands and Roman numeral markers at 12 and 6 enhance its classic appeal.
She styled the look with soft-glam makeup featuring winged eyeliner, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and soft contouring. As for the hairdo, she went for a half-up hairstyle, finishing the ethnic-inspired look perfectly.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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