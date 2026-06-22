Tribal looms to luxury: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Anju Modi and more designers join RISA's mission to empower artisans

India's remarkable legacy of craftsmanship and handlooms needs no introduction. Even the West, for long, has drawn inspiration from our crafts and borrowed them to create fashion lines that have gone on to gain global recognition. While traditional Indian crafts are gaining recognition, there's still a need to preserve and promote India's rich tribal heritage through sustainable interventions that not only support tribal arts but also benefit communities. A look inside RISA store recently launched in New Delhi. (RISA)

Also Read | From heritage to high design: Ministry of Tribal Affairs and TRIFED launch RISA Store to promote tribal textiles

To achieve the same, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, through the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), launched RISA - Timeless Tribal, a dedicated premium brand for tribal textiles, embroideries, and handicrafts.

The initiative aims to promote inclusive growth by empowering tribal communities economically while preserving India's rich cultural heritage. The first RISA store was unveiled at Gallery No 2, Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on June 10.