Hotels are learning your habits. Here is what that could mean for your next stay
Hotels are using AI to remember guest preferences, but thoughtful service and human connection remain central to memorable hotel stays.
Think about the last few times you checked into a hotel. Did you ask for a room away from the lift? Extra water? A firmer pillow? An early breakfast because you had a morning flight? Perhaps you requested the same thing on your previous stay too. Now imagine checking in and not having to ask again. As hotels use more artificial intelligence and guest data, remembering these little preferences could become a much bigger part of your stay. The interesting bit is not necessarily a robot delivering towels or a chatbot answering questions at midnight. It is something far less dramatic. Your hotel could simply get better at remembering you.
According to Akarsh Mathur, Vice President, Hospitality, The Deltin, Daman, “Digital innovation and artificial intelligence are becoming an important part of how travellers find, plan and experience holidays. Personalised recommendations and simpler bookings are already familiar to most travellers. Behind the scenes, though, technology can also help hotels understand guest preferences, anticipate requests and make stays feel more personal.”
Your hotel could start remembering the small stuff
Hotels already collect information through bookings, loyalty programmes, dining reservations and previous stays. Used thoughtfully, AI can help make sense of those details. Say you regularly request a quiet room. You usually book a table for dinner around 8 pm. You have asked for an extra pillow during your previous two stays. These may sound like tiny details, but remembering them can save guests from repeating the same requests every single time they arrive.
“For an industry where every guest looks for something different, this could make a meaningful difference,” says Mathur. And that last bit matters. The business traveller arriving at 10 pm probably has very different priorities from the family checking in for a three-day holiday. One wants dinner quickly and perhaps an ironing board before an early meeting. The other may need adjoining rooms, restaurant recommendations and something to keep the children occupied.
AI can help hotels spot those differences rather than treating every booking exactly the same.
But knowing your habits is not the same as knowing you
There is another side to all this personalisation. A hotel knowing that you usually order black coffee is useful. A member of staff noticing that you are rushing out for an early flight and asking if you would like that coffee packed to go feels very different. That is the line hospitality still has to get right.
Mathur believes technology cannot replace the human element of a hotel stay. Travellers may use technology to plan holidays and manage parts of their stay, but what tends to stay with them is the welcome, the service and their experience at the destination. And perhaps that is where AI becomes most useful in hotels.
If technology can handle repetitive requests, routine information and some of the administrative work happening behind the scenes, hotel teams potentially have more time to pay attention to the people actually staying there.
Because nobody comes home raving about how efficiently their preference data was processed.
They do remember the breakfast packed before an early flight, the room change sorted without fuss or the staff member who remembered their coffee order the next morning.
Hotels may be getting much better at learning our habits. Turning that information into genuinely good hospitality is still very much a human job.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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