Heart surgeon who uses sauna 4-7 times a week shares protocol for max heart benefits: Total minutes, correct temperature

So, what does that mean for health? Dr London broke down the data: "What does the data show? A decreased risk of heart attack and stroke. And there's a trend in the data that shows a decreased risk of neurodegenerative diseases." In his caption, he further noted that frequent sauna use has been associated with lower risks of sudden cardiac death, stroke, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease , while simultaneously boosting blood pressure control and vascular function.

Wondering what actually happens inside your body when you step into a 190°F (87°C) room? According to Dr London, heat therapy works magic on your cardiovascular system: "When you get in the heat, your heart rate goes up, and your vessels dilate, and this mimics exercising, and you're just actually sitting here." Dr London further explained, "The second is you get release of heat shock proteins, and this is where a lot of the real benefit comes from."

In his video, Dr London gave a glimpse into his personal sauna routine. Sitting inside a wooden cabin, he shared, "I like to sauna in the evenings cause it really punctuates my day." But he’s not just lounging around for fun – there’s some heavy-duty science happening behind that sweat, he shared.

If your idea of relaxing involves sweating profusely in a tiny room, a leading heart surgeon is right there with you. Dr Jeremy London, a US board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of medical experience, took to Instagram on September 29 to drop knowledge on why saunas aren't just a spa treat — but a longevity power move. Also read | Can regular sauna use support brain health? Physician Dr Kunal Sood reveals that it can lower risk of dementia

The doctor’s personal sauna protocol If you’re looking to copy his exact routine, Dr London outlined his personal 'sauna protocol':

• Traditional Finnish sauna

• 175–194°F

• 10–20 minutes per session

• 4–7 sessions per week

• Ideally post-workout or in the evening

More tips for a comfortable sauna experience However, he admitted that staying in extreme heat isn't always easy: "Sauna is hard, and you have to get comfortable being uncomfortable because that's how you get the maximal benefits." To make his sessions a little easier, Dr London shared he relies on two essential hacks: a felt sauna hat and electrolyte hydration.

Sporting a uniquely pointed grey cap, he joked, “The first is this super cool hat. It creates a heat shield over my head and face so that I can stay in longer, and it protects my hair, which I could certainly use.” As for hydration, he shared he relies on electrolyte drinks. "I did a tough workout this morning, now I'm in the sauna sweating again. I wanna replace what I actually lose," he shared, pointing out that replacing sodium, potassium, and magnesium is key.

For sauna newbies, Dr London advised starting slow. Begin with shorter, cooler sessions and gradually build your heat tolerance. He also shared a surprising tip for men: “If male fertility is a priority, bring an ice pack into the sauna with you.” He also reminded everyone that saunas aren't a shortcut to skip cardio or strength training, but rather 'an incredible addition to a well-rounded wellness routine'.

Dr London concluded as he wrapped up his session: "End of the day sauna session complete. My core is really warm. I'm gonna let my temperature drop naturally, which is a great setup as I relax and get ready for bed."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.