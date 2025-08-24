Are saunas actually good for you?

Finland is the undisputed sauna capital of the world, with approximately one sauna for every 1.6 people. But voluntary sweating is starting to catch on elsewhere: according to the British Sauna Society, a not-for-profit group promoting sauna culture, the number of public saunas in Britain has more than doubled over the past year. The number of public saunas in Britain has more than doubled over the past year.(PIXABAY)

Are saunas good for those who use them? Setor Kunutsor, a cardiologist from the University of Manitoba, thinks of saunas as a source of controlled, gentle stress. A short burst of heat gets the heart pumping faster, blood vessels opening wider, and the body beginning to sweat—changes that look a lot like what happens during a brisk walk. “A standard 15-minute sauna session triggers the same heart-rate and circulation boost you’d expect from moderate exercise,” says Dr Kunutsor. Over time, he says, these repeated pseudo-workouts might teach the body to better handle stress, dial down inflammation, and protect the brain and blood vessels.

There is some research to support this. A decade ago Jari Laukkanen from the University of Eastern Finland co-led an observational study based on data from more than 2,300 middle-aged men in Finland. He found that men who visited the sauna two to three times a week had a 27% reduced risk of dying from cardiovascular disease compared with those who went just once a week. The benefit increased to 50% for men who went four to seven times per week.

Later studies on the same cohort by Dr Laukkanen and Dr Kunutsor seemed to suggest benefits that went beyond the heart. The team found that going to the sauna frequently, compared with only once a week, was associated with an almost 80% lower risk of developing psychosis and a two-thirds lower risk of developing dementia.

The problem with such studies is that men who use a sauna every other day are likely to be wealthier and healthier than men who do not. Although the authors adjusted for age, socioeconomic status, physical activity and alcohol intake, it is still too soon to draw robust conclusions. Other confounding factors may still be unaccounted for, says Eva Prescott from Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg University Hospital in Copenhagen. There are also limited studies on women, younger people and those from non-European backgrounds, whose responses might be different from those of older white men. Nor is it clear if the Finnish results are directly transferable to countries like Britain, where sauna use is rarer, says Gabrielle Reason, director of the British Sauna Society.

To truly pin down if saunas have an effect on human health, scientists need to conduct randomised controlled trials (RCTs), the gold standard in evaluating health interventions. In such trials scientists randomly assign participants into experimental groups and control groups to eliminate bias. RCTs on sauna use do exist, but so far their evidence has proved inconclusive. One trial from 2022, again conducted by Dr Laukkanen and Dr Kunutsor, found that participants who combined sauna with exercise experienced greater improvements in blood pressure and cardio-respiratory fitness than those who only hit the gym. But a different RCT by other researchers did not find any positive cardiovascular health benefits from regular sauna use. The only way to get to the bottom of the issue is to do more and bigger RCTs until reproducible findings emerge. Until then, expect some heated debates.