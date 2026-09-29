I tried 5 Oriflame skincare favourites on my sensitive skin: Here’s what worked, what didn’t and what I’d use again

I tried 5 Oriflame skincare (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less I have always been a little cautious about trying new skincare because my sensitive skin can quickly tell me when it does not like something. A product may look promising on the internet, but if it leaves my skin feeling tight, irritated or uncomfortable, I know it is not for me. As a beauty editor at HT Shop Now, my role actually includes trying out several skin and hair care products to test and roll out an unbiased review of whether it is made for people like my skin or not.

I attended a brand promotion program at Oriflame, Delhi, got to meet a bunch of really exciting and overjoyed people and of course, the best perk of being a beauty editor-got their skincare products to try.

Oriflame is a brand that I have been hearing since my childhood but never got to try. So, when I tried these five products, I paid close attention not just to how my skin looked, but also to how it felt after every use.

From a lightening serum and moisturising cream to a sugar scrub, body cream and lip balm, these products serve very different purposes. Some worked surprisingly well for my sensitive skin, while others needed a little more caution.

Here is my first-hand experience with each of them: Oriflame Optimals Even Out Cream

The first thing I noticed about the Optimals Even Out Cream was its moisturising feel. The current rich cream version contains Rainbow Algae Extract, niacinamide and a para-probiotic complex, and Oriflame describes it as a nourishing formula designed to support the skin barrier while addressing the appearance of dark spots. It is also listed as suitable for sensitive skin.

What I liked:

I liked how comfortable and moisturised my skin felt after applying it. It gave my skin a soft, healthy-looking finish without making it feel stripped and without actually feeling too oily. My sensitive skin did not feel dry or tight after use. I particularly liked using it when my skin felt slightly dehydrated. The cream works well when I want hydration along with a brightening-focused routine.

What I disliked:

The richer texture may feel a little heavy if I use too much, especially during warmer weather. And is not for people with oily skin. Moreover, during the daytime, I would prefer a lighter texture. Another downside of the cream is its jar container which actually I felt is not very hygienic.