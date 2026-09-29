Are you paying for fitness or fancy facilities? What to know before buying an expensive gym membership
From equipment to trainers, here’s what makes an expensive gym membership worth paying for.
There may be no one-size-fits-all price tag for fitness, but overpaying for it may not always make sense. In an era of social media hype, fancy gyms and premium fitness centres are gaining popularity, with people willing to pay more without always knowing what they are getting in return. In this edition of ‘Is It Worth It?’, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Vajalla Shravani, MPT, fitness and Pilates expert at Tone30 Pilates, to decode whether expensive gym memberships are actually worth the money.
Also read | Just Like That: Are gyms creating health or causing harm?
Do you really need an expensive gym to get fit?
According to Dr Shravani, expensive gym memberships are not automatically worth the money. She highlighted that their value depends on whether the facilities, coaching, convenience and overall environment actually improve consistency and the quality of training.
A premium gym may offer better equipment, smaller training groups, qualified trainers, specialised classes, recovery facilities and longer operating hours. For someone who uses these services regularly, the additional cost can be justified because it removes barriers to exercising and provides greater accountability.
“However, a higher price does not guarantee better fitness outcomes,” said Dr Shravani. If a person pays for an expensive membership but visits only occasionally, the financial investment has little practical value. Similarly, many people can achieve excellent results with a reasonably equipped gym, a structured programme and progressive training. For strength, cardiovascular fitness and general health, consistency and appropriate exercise programming matter far more than whether the gym has luxury amenities.
“One factor that is often underestimated is convenience. If a more expensive gym is significantly closer to home or work, has timings that fit the person’s routine and provides an environment they genuinely enjoy, the membership may encourage greater adherence,” highlighted Dr Shravani. In that situation, the premium is effectively being paid for convenience and consistency rather than equipment alone.
What should you consider?
According to Dr Shravani, before choosing an expensive membership, people should assess how frequently they realistically expect to train, whether they need professional supervision, what facilities they will actually use and whether the membership fits comfortably within their budget. “The best gym is ultimately the one a person can access consistently and use effectively. Fitness does not require an expensive membership, but a membership that supports regular exercise can be a worthwhile investment,” said Dr Shravani.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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