Are you paying for fitness or fancy facilities? What to know before buying an expensive gym membership

There may be no one-size-fits-all price tag for fitness, but overpaying for it may not always make sense. In an era of social media hype, fancy gyms and premium fitness centres are gaining popularity, with people willing to pay more without always knowing what they are getting in return. In this edition of ‘Is It Worth It?’, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Vajalla Shravani, MPT, fitness and Pilates expert at Tone30 Pilates, to decode whether expensive gym memberships are actually worth the money.

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Do you really need an expensive gym to get fit? According to Dr Shravani, expensive gym memberships are not automatically worth the money. She highlighted that their value depends on whether the facilities, coaching, convenience and overall environment actually improve consistency and the quality of training.

A premium gym may offer better equipment, smaller training groups, qualified trainers, specialised classes, recovery facilities and longer operating hours. For someone who uses these services regularly, the additional cost can be justified because it removes barriers to exercising and provides greater accountability.