Eros calls Raajhanaa's AI ending lawful reinterpretation, counters claims of financial investment by Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai’s 2013 hit Raanjhanaa, starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles, was recently re-released in theatres with an AI-altered ending. The ‘happy’ ending of the film, which was also re-released in Tamil as Ambikapathy, had Aanand and Dhanush openly critical of the alleged tampering of their vision. Eros International Media Limited has issued an official statement in response to the public remarks against the AI-altered ending of Raanjhanaa. They also addressed the ‘appropriation’ in Aanand and Dhanush’s upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in a still from Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa.

Eros calls AI-ending lawful, creative reinterpretation

Eros’ statement states that the re-release of Raanjhanaa/Ambikapathy with an alternate AI-assisted ending is ‘legally compliant, transparently labelled, and artistically guided creative edition intended for Tamil-speaking audiences’. They also state, “It does not replace or alter the original Raanjhanaa, which remains untouched and widely available across all platforms. This version is part of a global and longstanding tradition in cinema of offering alternate edits, localised adaptations, and anniversary re-releases.” Eros also stated that as ‘sole financier, producer and rights holder’ of the film, they have control over all intellectual property, moral rights, and derivative rights under Indian Copyright Law.

Countering claims of financial investment, creative control

Eros also countered Dhanush’s recent statement that suggested that Aanand had invested funds to secure his casting in Raanjhanaa. “While such comments may reflect personal admiration, they are factually inaccurate and legally inconsequential. No private or independent financial investment by Mr. Rai exists within the production, financing, or IP structures of Raanjhanaa. Eros solely undertook the full financial risk of the project and has 100% ownership of the equity and IP of this film,” reads their statement.

Usage of Raanjhanaa in Tere Ishk Mein

Eros pointed out that Aanand and his production house, Colour Yellow Productions, have positioned the upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein as part of the ‘world of Raanjhanaa’, ‘strongly objecting’ to it and calling it an ‘illegal and misleading’ attempt. “Eros strongly objects to the illegal and misleading attempt by Mr. Aanand L. Rai and Colour Yellow Productions to position the upcoming film Tere Ishq Mein as part of the 'world of Raanjhanaa', despite having no legal rights, approvals, or IP ownership to do so.”

The production has now sent a cease and desist to ‘all parties’ involved, stating, “Eros has formally issued a Cease & Desist notice dated July 25, 2025, demanding that all parties immediately cease unauthorised references, marketing, and creative use of any derivative elements of Raanjhanaa. The same has also been caveated to all leading OTT & Streaming Services to prevent any continued misrepresentation, as this act represents a clear violation of Eros’s exclusive copyright and intellectual property.”

On Artistic Collaboration and AI Innovation

Eros also stated that they respect all the creators involved in making Raanjhanaa, pointing out that Aanand’s dissociation from the AI-ending of Ambikapathy is his own choice. “While Eros respects the contributions of all creators involved in Raanjhanaa, it is imperative to reinforce that under Indian law, the producer is the legal author of a film. Mr. Rai’s dissociation from the Tamil alternate version is his personal choice, but his claim to ownership or moral authority over the work is neither contractually supported nor legally enforceable. The alternate ending was crafted under the direction of a human creative team using AI only as an assistive tool—not as an autonomous content generator,” they wrote.

AI-altered ending not a distraction

Eros also mentioned in their statement: “We categorically reject the suggestion that this creative initiative is a ‘strategic distraction’ from unrelated regulatory matters, including the ongoing NCLT proceedings involving Colour Yellow Productions. These proceedings pertain to corporate governance, not artistic rights, and Eros is fully cooperating with all legal review. Conversely, we urge the public and industry stakeholders to see through the coordinated and deliberately timed campaign of misinformation being propagated by those under judicial scrutiny.”