‘Kundan is alive!’: Dhanush fans emotional over AI-altered ending for re-released Raanjhanaa

Director Aanand L Rai might be seething that Eros International re-released his 2013 hit Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered ending, but fans seem to be loving it. The Tamil version of the Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor-starrer, Ambikapathy, seems to have charmed the audience in particular with the new ending. (Also Read: Devastated Aanand L Rai calls AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa ‘deeply upsetting’: ‘It's an abject betrayal’) Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in a still from Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa.

Dhanush fans emotional with Raanjhanaa’s AI-altered ending

After Raanjhanaa/Ambikapathy was re-released in theatres on 1 August, Dhanush fans who watched his Hindi debut with its new AI-altered ending took to social media to share their reactions. One fan posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “AI version new climax response for #Ambikapathy re release. #IdlyKadai #Ambikapathy #Dhanush.” In the video, fans can be heard whistling and screaming as Dhanush’s Kundan, who dies in the original, opens his eyes again and lives.

Other fans also reacted to the ending, with some claiming it made them emotional. One fan wrote, “My Kundhan Is Alive I'm so Emotional while watching. Thank You Al #Raanjhanaa.” Another wrote, “#Raanjhanaa / #Ambikapathy gets a beautiful twist with a new AI-generated climax & it's so realistic, it hits right in the feels. Kundhan is alive... and so is our love for this timeless story. AI just gave fans the closure they always wanted.”

One emotional fan wrote, “Unexpected AI Version climax. Kundan Is Alive.” “Our Kundan Is Alive #Ambikapathi New AI climax done realistically,” thought another. One fan agreed that Aanand’s vision was altered but said it made them happy to see Kundan alive, “Now I'm Happy Forever. @aanandlrai Sir I Agree No One Can Match Your Efforts As Original Making. But As a Dhanush Fanatic We Loved To See Kundhan Alive. @dhanushkraja #Raanjhanaa #Ambikapathy.”

One Dhanush fan even rewrote the lore to wonder if Aanand and Dhanush’s upcoming film will see Kundan Shankar, writing, “AI hai toh mumkin hai, Lekin Kundan agar nehi mara toh kya #TereIshqMein jo Shankar hai, wahi humara Kundan hai kya. (Anything is possible with AI. But if Kundan is alive, does that mean Shankar in Tere Ishk Mein is Kundan?)”

About Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa stars Dhanush as Kundan Shankar, a young man who falls for Sonam’s Zoya Haider. Zoya, however, is in love with Akram Zaidi, whose real name is Jasjeet Singh Shergill, played by Abhay Deol. The film ends with Kundan dying while musing about being born in Varanasi and falling in love with Zoya again.

Ever since the AI-altered ending of Raanjhanaa was announced, Aanand has stated in numerous interviews that it sets a dangerous precedent for changing filmmakers' vision. He has also pointed out that his permission wasn’t taken from Eros before they altered the ending to a ‘happy’ one.