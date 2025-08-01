Devastated Aanand L Rai calls AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa ‘deeply upsetting’: ‘It's an abject betrayal’

Amid the growing tensions over the AI-altered re-release of Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starrer Raanjhanaa, filmmaker Aanand L Rai has strongly voiced his opposition on social media. Taking to Instagram, he shared a long note, calling the recent events "deeply upsetting." Aanand L Rai talked about his film Raanjhanaa.

“The past three weeks have been surreal, and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it's been done. And yet, in the middle of all this, the support and solidarity from the industry, our audiences, and the larger creative community has reminded me of what Raanjhanaa stood for in the first place - connection, courage, and truth. I'm deeply grateful for that,” Aanand L Rai wrote.

The filmmaker further asserted that he did not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa, stating that it is unauthorised. "I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film. And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made. This was never just a film to us. It was shaped by human hands, human flaws, and human feeling. What's now being circulated is not a tribute. It is a reckless takeover that strips the work of its intent, its context, and its soul. The idea that our work can be taken and modified by a machine, then dressed up as innovation, is deeply disrespectful. To cloak a film's emotional legacy in a synthetic cape without consent is not a creative act. It's an abject betrayal of everything we built," he continued in the post.

He concluded the post by acknowledging the hard work done by the original team of the film, including the writer, the actors, the composer, the lyricist, the technicians, and the entire crew.

Following the announcement of the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa, Aanand had expressed deep concerns over the makers' rights and consent.

Featuring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles, the film was released in 2013 and was a critical and commercial success. Over the years, Raanjhanaa has maintained a cult status among viewers.