Aanand L Rai says Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush is as ‘tragic’ as Raanjhanaa: ‘Both have anger and rage’

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai says Dhanush can breathe life into challenging and layered characters and hence the South Star becomes the natural choice for the movies he directs. Aanand and Dhanush have collaborated on Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021), and both saw the actor play the unconventional romantic hero. (Also Read: Dhanush announces his 4th directorial and 52nd film titled Idli Kadai; shares concept poster) Dhanush in a still from Tere Ishk Mein.

Aanand on Dhanush

The two have reunited for the upcoming feature, Tere Ishk Mein, on which pre-production will begin next month and filming will start in January. "Dhanush falls in my comfort zone and I’m comfortable with him. When I’m challenging myself with these kinds of layered stories, I need great pillars with me to hold it, and Dhanush is one of them,” the director, known for films like Tanu Weds Manu and Zero, told PTI in an interview.

Working with AR Rahman

On Tere Ishk Mein, Aanand is joined by his frequent collaborators like music maestro AR Rahman, lyricist Irshad Kamil, and writer Himanshu Sharma. The filmmaker said he relies on Rahman to create musical magic that aligns with his vision. “Whenever I’ve got a heavyweight story, I want to go to a bigger actor, and Dhanush is the one I rely on, another great pillar for me is (AR) Rahman sir. That’s the way I see my films. I never say I can make it alone. I want these people to help me. Then there’s a bond and comfort,” Aanand added.

Similarities with previous work

The director hints at thematic similarities between Tere Ishk Mein and Raanjhanaa but also assures audiences that the new film stands as a unique creation. “It is from the world of Raanjhanaa, but is it Raanjhanaa 2? No, it is not. When I say the world of Raanjhanaa, I’m talking from the maker's perspective, that I’m spending on the emotions which were there in Raanjhanaa.”

"Similarly, both are tragedies, both have anger and rage. Love stories are layered, it is not a straight man-woman thing. That’s why I say it is from the world of Raanjhanaa as it has got both. But both are different stories.”

Triptii Dimri in Tere Ishk Mein?

There’s growing speculation surrounding Animal star Triptii Dimri's potential role as the leading lady in Tere Ishk Mein. Aanand didn't confirm, saying an announcement would be made soon. But he said the part of the female lead is going to be a "difficult role" to play.

"When you are indulging in a love story, you need to see chemistry and complexities. It is one of the finest characters that we are working on. We want to do something different,” Aanand said.

“Dealing with man woman (relationship) whether it was between Tanu and Manu from Tanu Weds Manu, or Kundan or Zoya (from Raanjhanaa) or Rinku and Vishu (from Atrangi Re). I’m looking forward to exploring these two characters,” he added.