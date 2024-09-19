Dhanush announces his 4th directorial and 52nd film titled Idli Kadai; shares concept poster

Actor Dhanush took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening to announce the title of his fourth directorial and 52nd film as an actor. He shared a concept poster with the title Idli Kadai written on it, apart from the crew’s names. (Also Read: Confirmed: Dhanush to direct Arun Vijay in his next) Dhanush will direct and star in Idli Kadai. He shared the film's concept poster.

Dhanush’s next Idli Kadai

Dhanush shared Idli Kadai’s concept poster on his X account, writing, “#D52 #DD4 Om Namashivaaya (folded hands and heart emojis).” The poster shows a roadside shack against a starry night. A shopkeeper can be seen inside it while another man watches him. The film directed by Dhanush, will star him, but the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. GV Prakash Kumar composes the film’s music, Kiran Koushik is the cinematographer, and Prasanna GK is the editor. Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures produces the film with Dhanush’s banner Wunderbar Films.

In July, the Tamil Film Producers Council called out Dhanush for taking advances and not making films with producers. They temporarily banned him, requesting producers approach them before signing Dhanush. The issue has now been resolved, with Dhanush agreeing to pay back the amount he took from Five Star Creations and agreeing to do a film with Thenandal Films. This is Dhanush’s first Tamil film after the ban on him was lifted. It remains to be seen what other projects he has signed.

Upcoming work

Dhanush was last seen as a lead actor in Raayan, his second directorial and 50th film. He will soon star in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera, where Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh will be his co-stars. The film will be released in Telugu and Tamil. He also has Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic Maestro in the pipeline. Dhanush is also directing his third film, Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam with Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan.