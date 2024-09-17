Dhanush's next film with new production house announced; his first after lifted ban by TFPC

Actor Dhanush recently resolved his issues with the Tamil Films Producers Council (TFPC), and his red card was revoked. On Tuesday, a new production house called Dawn Pictures announced that the actor would be in their maiden film. (Also Read: Confirmed: Dhanush to direct Arun Vijay in his next) Dhanush was last seen in Raayan with Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram.

Dhanush’s new film

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Dawn Pictures shared the news, writing, “NEW BEGINNINGS! Dawn Pictures launches with a bang! We are proud to announce our maiden project #D52, starring @dhanushkraja sir. @aakashbaskaran @wunderbarfilms @DawnPicturesOff #DawnPictures @theSreyas.”

They posted a note that reads, “Dawn Pictures is excited to announce our first prestigious project, which marks a significant milestone for the production house. We’re committed to producing heartfelt and innovative content that resonates with audiences worldwide.”

They added, “We proudly announce our debut project “D52” with ‘Nadipin Asuran’ Dhanush sir. We sincerely thank Dhanush sir for this wonderful opportunity to collaborate with him on this exciting journey. - Aakash Baskaran, producer.”

Details of the film’s cast and crew, including the director is yet to be announced. Apart from Dawn Pictures, Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films will also produce the project.

Upcoming work

Dhanush is currently directing a romantic comedy called Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (Why is the moon angry with me?). Recently, he directed and starred in Raayan which also saw Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram in lead roles. The film was released in box office in July and received mixed reviews. Apart from these, a source confirmed to Hindustan Times that Dhanush will direct Arjun Vijay’s next.

In July, the TFPC had called out Dhanush for taking advances and not making films with producers. They had put a temporary ban on him, requesting producers to approach them before signing Dhanush. The issue has now been resolved with Dhanush agreeing to pay back the amount he took from Five Star Creations and agreeing to do a film with Thenandal Films. He will soon be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera with Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh.