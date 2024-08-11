Dhanush donates 25 lakh for Wayanad landslide victims to Kerala CM Relief Fund

Tamil actor-director Dhanush has contributed to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to aid the victims of the devastating landslide in Wayanad, Kerala. The natural disaster took place on July 30, causing destruction and claiming hundreds of lives. The calamity has made actors across Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries to do their bit. (Also Read: TFPC claims they told Nadigar Sangam about Dhanush a year ago: ‘They're lying’) Dhanush donated ₹ 25 lakh to the Wayanad landslide victims of Kerala.

Dhanush donates ₹ 25 lakh

Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Dhanush donates ₹25 lakhs to Kerala CM Relief Fund for Wayanad. A heartwarming gesture!”

Apart from Vijay, Tamil actors like Vijay, Nayanthara, director Vignesh Shivan, Telugu actors like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Rashmika Mandanna, Malayalam actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal have also contributed to the cause. Mohanlal even visited Wayanad to aid in relief efforts.

What happened in Wayanad

Due to incessant rainfall, major landslides occurred at Mundakki, Chooralmala and Vellarimala village in Wayanad. The response to the disaster has been immense, and the army, police fire departments, and dedicated volunteers have worked tirelessly to assist those affected. Numerous medical staff have also been deployed for support and treatment. The Indian Army even erected a 190-foot bridge in a record time of 71 hours to facilitate crucial movement. Since then, celebrities have shared their grief and urged people to help the people of Wayanad.

Upcoming work

Dhanush was recently seen in Raayan - a film he both acted in and directed. The film received a mixed response upon release. Raayan was his 50th film as an actor and second as a director. He will soon be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. Dhanush will also be directing a film titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, which has been on hold for a while now.

Dhanush recently ran into trouble when the Tamil Film Producers Council placed a temporary ban on him for taking advances and not completing a film. The Nadigar Sangam however spoke up in his support.