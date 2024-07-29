Tamil Film Producers Council to halt film-related work from November 1; calls out Dhanush for not completing projects

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) will temporarily halt the commencement of all new film projects from August 16 and halt all film-related activities from November 1. The idea is to clear backlogs of films stuck in various stages of filmmaking and check the rising cost of production due to artist remuneration and other expenses. (Also Read: Raayan movie review: Dhanush’s 50th film is a must-watch for its performances and unexpected twists) The Tamil Film Producers Council called out Dhanush for 'taking advances from multiple producers'.

A meeting was held in Chennai, which saw office bearers from the Tamil Film Producers’ Council, Tamil Film Producers’ Association, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, Tamil Nadu Theatre Multiplex Owners Association, and Tamil Nadu Film Distributors’ Association. Here are the resolutions that were passed during the meeting.

Commitment to projects

At the meeting, the issue of actors and technicians ‘abandoning’ ongoing projects after receiving advances was raised, as it causes producers significant losses. Any actor or technician who has received an advance will now have to complete the project before moving on to a new one.

Specifically, Dhanush was called out, and the council asked producers to approach them before roping him in for new projects. In 2023, Sri Thenandal Films claimed that Dhanush took an advance from them and never came to shoot.

They wrote, “In the situation where Dhanush has received advance payments from several producers, the producers are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers Association before starting work on new films starring actor Dhanush.”

OTT release timelines

It was unanimously agreed that films featuring leading stars would be released on OTT platforms only 8 weeks after theatrical release. This resolution ensures that the theatrical business of big-budget films doesn’t die, ensuring long box office runs for such films.

Temporary halt on new films

Due to the congestion of completed films awaiting theatrical windows for release, the TFPC has established new guidelines. To address the backlog, new film projects will be halted starting on August 16 this year.

Producers now need to formally inform the TFPC of the details of their ongoing projects via official letters. Per the resolution, all work-in-progress projects should be completed by October 30 this year.

Halting all film-related activities

From November 1, all film-related activities, including shooting, will be halted. The council aims to restructure and regulate expenditures related to actors’ salaries and other production expenses to maintain the financial health of the Tamil film industry.

A joint committee formed

To address all industry-related issues, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising producers, distributors, and theatre owners has been established. This committee will now work towards finding solutions to all the challenges faced by the Tamil film industry.