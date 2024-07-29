Raayan box office collection day 3: Dhanush thanks fans for a ‘blockbuster’ birthday gift as film makes 42.65 cr

Raayan box office collection day 3: Dhanush celebrated his birthday on Sunday and thanked fans for giving him a ‘blockbuster’ gift in a note. Raayan, a film he both starred and acted in, collected ₹42.65 crore over its first weekend in India, according to sacnilk.com. (Also Read: Raayan box office collection day 2: Dhanush's film witnesses growth, earns nearly ₹14 crore) Raayan box office collection day 3: Kalidas Jayaram, Dhanush and Sundeep Kishan in a still from the film.

Raayan box office collection

According to the website, the film collected ₹13.65 crore on its opening day in the country. On Saturday, it saw a 0.73% spike in collections, making ₹13.75 crore. On Sunday, it saw a 10.91% spike and collected ₹15.25 crore, totalling ₹42.65 crore in three days. The website also shared an area-wise breakdown, showing that the film made ₹33.75 crore of its total in Tamil Nadu alone. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana came second, making ₹5.65 crore, with Karnataka making ₹5.45 crore.

Dhanush thanks fans

In a note he shared on X (formerly Twitter), Dhanush thanked fans for making his day. Captioning with folded hands and heart emojis, he wrote, “My sincere thanks to the audience, film fraternity, friends, press and media, and my pillars of support - my fans for showering me with all your blessings. This is the best blockbuster birthday gift ever. Om Namashivhaaya! With love, D.”

Dhanush’s first directorial, Pa Paandi, was released in 2017. He will soon direct a rom-com titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam with Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan. The film was initially supposed to be directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth starring Dhanush. He borrowed the script and revived it in 2023.

The actor will soon star in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera with Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh.

Raghava Lawrence reviews Raayan

Raghava Lawrence took to X to share his review of Raayan. He wrote, “I watched #Raayan movie yesterday. Amazing direction and acting by @dhanushkraja sir. A different performance by @iamSJSuryah brother. Good job by @officialdushara and Promising performances by everyone.”

He also praised AR Rahman’s music, adding, “Outstanding Bgm by @arrahman sir. Overall, I loved the screenplay and everything about the film. My best wishes to @sunpictures. We got an international range director in our industry. Congrats @dhanushkraja sir on your 50th film.”

About Raayan

Raayan is Dhanush’s 50th film, which also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. The film follows Kathavaraayan aka Raayan, a hotel owner in Chennai who hunts down the gangs who earlier ruined his family.