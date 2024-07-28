Dhanush's raw look from Kubera revealed in new poster on his 41st birthday

Dhanush's 41st birthday was a special treat for his fans as the actor's new look from his epic-fantasy-drama Kubera was recently unveiled by the production company Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. (Also read: Raayan box office collection day 2: Dhanush's film witnesses growth, earns nearly ₹14 crore) Dhanush's bearded look in new Kubera poster was unveiled on his 41st birthday.

Fans hail Dhanush's Kubera poster on his birthday

In the new poster Dhanush can be seen in a bearded look with intense expression in a dark background. The handle captioned the picture as, “Wishing D man of versatility, D man of experiments @dhanushkraja sir a very happy birthday. (burning heart and fire emoji) #SekharKammulasKubera #HappyBirthdayDhanush #Dhanush.”

The official handle of the film also shared the poster and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the phenomenal @dhanushkraja Sir! Here's to more groundbreaking performances and unforgettable moments in #SekharKammulasKubera! (burning heart emoji) King.” A fan commented, “Dhanush in #Kubera Waiting for the movie release.” Another fan wrote, “he may act in 100 cinemas but for me he will always be remembered as raghuvaran (perfect emojis) Happy birthday @dhanushkraja.” A user also wrote, "Nice (smiling emoji). Another user dropped fire emojis.

About Kubera

Kubera is directed by National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula. The movie is presented by Sonali Narang and produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, a unit of Asian Group, in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. Niketh Bommi is the film’s cinematographer, while Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers. Chaithanya Pingali has been credited as the co-writer. Kubera also features Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in crucial roles. It also marks Dhanush and Jim's debut in Telugu cinema. The story is based on the backdrop of ancient mysticism as it depicts the legend of Kubera, known as the richest deity in Hinduism. Kubera is a trilingual film, which will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Dhanush was recently seen in his directorial crime action-thriller Raayan. The actor is also looking forward to his another directorial romantic-comedy - Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.